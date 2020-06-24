Prep Football

Former CCA prep Darius Moore will walk on to play football at Nebraska

Clear Creek-Amana's Darius Moore takes a shot during the first half of the boy's Eastern Iowa All Star basketball game a
Clear Creek-Amana's Darius Moore takes a shot during the first half of the boy's Eastern Iowa All Star basketball game against the North team at Johnson Hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Clear Creek Amana prep Darius Moore has committed to be a walk on football player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Moore spent the previous two seasons at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. A defensive back, primarily a safety, he was fifth on the team with 41 tackles in 12 games.

Moore’s father, Darryl, played basketball at the University of Iowa.

“I feel confident, excited and humbled right now heading into Lincoln soon,” Darius Moore said.

