Former CCA prep Darius Moore will walk on to play football at Nebraska

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Clear Creek Amana prep Darius Moore has committed to be a walk on football player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Moore spent the previous two seasons at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. A defensive back, primarily a safety, he was fifth on the team with 41 tackles in 12 games.

Moore’s father, Darryl, played basketball at the University of Iowa.

“I feel confident, excited and humbled right now heading into Lincoln soon,” Darius Moore said.

