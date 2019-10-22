Football is glue that holds Xavier's Volk brothers together

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sibling bond is something that cannot be replaced.

The Volk brothers have that special bond and they all share a common passion — football.

Senior Josh Volk, junior Ryan Volk and freshman Ben Volk all are part of the Xavier football program.

“Football has always been a big part of our lives,” Ryan said. “It has taught us a lot of life lessons.”

All three brothers are following in the footsteps of their dad, Ed Volk, who played football at Coe College.

“We get our passion for football from our dad. He is always there for us to ask questions about football,” Josh said. “He also coaches eighth-grade football for the Regis and Lasalle football teams.”

Josh and Ryan are on varsity and Ben plays on the sophomore team as a freshman.

“I enjoy being on the same team as Ryan. We both wish we could play together one more season, but we will not be able to due to injury,” Josh said. “I am going to miss Ben and Ryan next year.”

Through ups and downs, the Volks have bonded together.

“Ben and Ryan were always there for me after my surgery and the following days after,” Josh said. “Now, Ben and I are there for Ryan as he recovers from surgery.”

Ryan is recovering from ankle surgery in September 2019. Josh recently returned from ACL surgery in November 2018.

“All the injuries we have faced, we faced them together as brothers,” Josh said.

Their sibling bond has been a benefit on and off the field.

“I look up to both my brothers to become a better person and athlete,” Ben said. “If I ever need any help, they are always there for me.”

The Volks’ Saturdays and Sundays are filled with the passion that brought them together.

“Every Saturday and Sunday we watch football and spend time together,” Ben said.

Next year, Josh will be in Iowa City as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Their passion for football has strengthened their bond, but nothing has strengthened it as much as being there for each other in the good and the bad.