Iowa high school football Week 3 rewind: Independence is 3-0 with dual-threat QB Logan Schmitt

Logan Schmitt’s accurate arm guided Independence through the first two weeks.

Friday, it was his legs.

Schmitt ran for 217 yards and five touchdowns as the Class 3A seventh-rated Mustangs blasted previous unbeaten Maquoketa, 47-7, on the road.

“(Maquoketa) tried to take away the pass, and it enabled us to do some other things,” Indee Coach Justin Putz said. “Logan has such great vision, and the quarterback counter was working really well. He hits the hole well and the guys up front did a really good job.”

In the Mustangs’ first two wins, Schmitt completed 26 of 33 passes for 384 yards. The focus Friday was on the ground, and he averaged 9.9 yards per carry.

“I thought we had an advantage on the edge, and I was hoping we could run for 250-plus yards,” Putz said. “On defense, I think we held them to 25 rushing yards, and that enabled us to really pin our ears back.”

Schmitt’s ledger through three games is 478 passing yards and 428 rushing yards.

Next up is a home date with Center Point-Urbana (1-2), which knocked off the Mustangs last season.

“That game really sticks in our mind,” Putz said. “We definitely remember that one. I know the guys have had that one circled for a while.”

Springville slogs way to 4-0

The bus ride home from Lansing to Springville was a quiet one, and not because of a defeat.

“A lot of the guys and their parents stayed in Prairie du Chien (Wis.), and both of the assistants are asleep,” Orioles Coach Joe Martin said, the bus still an hour from home. “And it’s a long trip.”

A slow surface — the product of a wet week in northeast Iowa — slowed the Orioles a bit, but they persevered and defeated Lansing Kee, 36-14, improving to 4-0.

“It was pretty soggy, so we had to play some smash-mouth football,” Martin said. “Spencer DeMean really ran hard. We ran the ball well early, then that allowed us to set up the play-action pass.”

For an 8-player program, Springville has pretty good depth.

“We go about 13 or 14 players deep. We have some kids that are just playing one way and are able to get some rest,” Martin said.

It gets drastically more difficult the next two weeks. The Orioles host No. 3 Turkey Valley next Friday, then go to Easton Valley the following week.

“Four-and-oh is nice, but those will be our first true testers,” Martin said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball against Turkey Valley. They took it to us pretty early last year.”

North Tama claims Top-5 showdown

North Tama drove 94 yards for the go-ahead score, a 4-yard touchdown run by Noah Weber with 5:08 left, and the Class A fifth-ranked Redhawks claimed the first big battle of a strong District 7 race, 13-7, over No. 2 Wapsie Valley on Friday at Traer.

The Redhawks (3-0, 1-0) trailed 7-0 at halftime, scored twice in the second half to take the lead, then made a stop in the red zone at the end.

