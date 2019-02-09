Cedar Rapids Xavier football team honored by MaxPreps

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Xavier’s football team was honored Friday night during Xavier’s home boy-girl basketball double-header as the top team in the state for 2018, by MaxPreps and the Army National Guard.

Xavier won its second consecutive Class 3A state championship, going 13-0 and extending its overall win streak to 26. The Saints beat Western Dubuque in the title game, 34-20.

“We’re just very grateful and honored to receive this recognittion for the hard work by our players, families and coaches,” Xavier Coach Duane Schulte said.

This is the second time Xavier has received the honor. The 2006 Saints, who won the 4A state championship, were ranked 24th nationally by MaxPreps.

This season’s team was ranked 146th nationally but No. 1 in Iowa.

