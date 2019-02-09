Prep Football

Cedar Rapids Xavier football team honored by MaxPreps

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Quinn Schulte (5) holds up their trophy to their fans after winning their 3A State Championship high school football game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Quinn Schulte (5) holds up their trophy to their fans after winning their 3A State Championship high school football game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Xavier’s football team was honored Friday night during Xavier’s home boy-girl basketball double-header as the top team in the state for 2018, by MaxPreps and the Army National Guard.

Xavier won its second consecutive Class 3A state championship, going 13-0 and extending its overall win streak to 26. The Saints beat Western Dubuque in the title game, 34-20.

“We’re just very grateful and honored to receive this recognittion for the hard work by our players, families and coaches,” Xavier Coach Duane Schulte said.

This is the second time Xavier has received the honor. The 2006 Saints, who won the 4A state championship, were ranked 24th nationally by MaxPreps.

This season’s team was ranked 146th nationally but No. 1 in Iowa.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa AD Gary Barta named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Iowa 2019 depth chart projections: Quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle are the strengths

Iowa looks to improve punting with Arizona State grad transfer

Iowa 2019 depth chart projections: Defense has some job openings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Stacey Walker profile: 'You don't see leaders who look like you'

Time Machine: Perkins House loses some frills as it becomes apartments

Why Iowa City is leading a census information campaign

The 10 books to read in February

Bruce Teague profile: "effort is worth it if it makes life better for just one person"

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.