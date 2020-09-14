Prep Football

Cedar Rapids Prairie football team likely with a bye this week

Hawks' homecoming game next week against Linn-Mar pushed back a day

Prairie's Adam Longwell (12) pulls in a pass in the second quarter at a high school football game with Cedar Falls at Pr
Prairie’s Adam Longwell (12) pulls in a pass in the second quarter at a high school football game with Cedar Falls at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — It doesn’t appear Cedar Rapids Prairie will have a football game this week.

Activities Director Rocky Bennett said Monday the school has not been able to find another opponent to replace Iowa City High on the schedule. City High, Iowa City West and Iowa City Liberty all are shut down because they are conducting classes online only.

The state’s Board of Education, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have agreed that schools that choose that route of learning will not be able to have extracurricular activities. The only other Class 4A school without an opponent this week is Ottumwa.

Cedar Rapids Washington and Dubuque Senior also were in Prairie’s football boat but agreed over the weekend to play each other Friday night at Dalzell Field in Dubuque. Washington won a “replacement” game this past Friday night against Marshalltown.

Prairie also announced Monday its homecoming game next week has been pushed back a day. Instead of playing Friday night, Sept. 25, Prairie and Linn-Mar will play Saturday, Sept. 26 because Linn-Mar’s team is in COVID-19 quarantine.

The sophomore game between the schools is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy also is in quarantine for another week, one that is scheduled to end Friday night. Other schools around the state in quarantine are believed to be Des Moines Christian, Manson-Northwest Webster and Northeast.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

