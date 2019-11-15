Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. West Des Moines Dowling: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 4A football semifinal

Matchup: No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (10-1), Iowa high school football Class 4A semifinal

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: The Cougars dropped Urbandale, 27-13. Dowling posted its second straight 28-point postseason victory, beating Ankeny, 42-14.

Fast facts: Kennedy has reached the semifinals for the third time in school history and first in four years.

Dowling is the six-time defending 4A state champion, beating Kennedy for the 2015 title.

The game pits two of 4A’s top rush attacks.

Kennedy leads the class with 3,640 yards and 52 touchdowns. The Cougars have two 1,000-yard rushers. Cairron Hendred is eighth in 4A with 1,153 and Max White is 10th with 1,061 and 21 TDs.

Kennedy’s defense allows just 12.6 points per game and 228 yards per game. The Cougars lead the state in solo tackles for loss (109) and solo sacks (37). Kennedy’s Jay Oostendorp leads the state in solo tackles for loss with 24, Nolan Jacobs is third with 21 and Cade Parker is 10th with 17.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Dowling is powered by Iowa running back commit Gavin Williams, who has rushed for 982 yards and 13 TDs on 104 carries. Williams has rushed for 293 yards and five TDs in the postseason.

Maroons quarterback Hank Himrich has amassed 1,740 total yards, including 1,035 passing. Dowling is third in 4A with 438 points, sitting one point and one spot back of Kennedy.

Predictions

Jeff Linder — West Des Moines Dowling

K.J. Pilcher — West Des Moines Dowling

Jeff Johnson — West Des Moines Dowling

BC Moore — West Des Moines Dowling by 1