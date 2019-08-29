Projecting the 2019 Iowa high school football playoff field

We have reached "Week 1 Eve," the night before the first big week of high school football in Iowa. Soon, district play will begin, then RPI calculations, then — in nine short weeks — the first round of the playoffs.
Here is one guess on the 96 playoff qualifiers.
Class 4A
Automatic qualifiers:
District 1 — West Des Moines Dowling
District 2 — Ankeny Centennial
District 3 — Cedar Falls
District 4 — Iowa City West [West still has high expectations despite smaller roster]
District 5 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy [Kennedy setting the bar high for 2019 season]
District 6 — Waukee
District 7 — West Des Moines Valley
At-large qualifiers:
Ankeny
Fort Dodge
Bettendorf
Cedar Rapids Prairie [Prairie's single-wing offense feels natural in year 5]
Muscatine
Davenport North
Johnston
Des Moines East
Southeast Polk
Dome-bound:
West Des Moines Dowling
West Des Moines Valley
Waukee
Cedar Falls
Champion:
West Des Moines Dowling
Class 3A
Automatic qualifiers:
District 1 — Spencer
District 2 — Dallas Center-Grimes
District 3 — Independence [Mustangs have something new: High expectations]
District 4 — Western Dubuque [Bobcats fueled by 2018 state championship game disappointment]
District 5 — North Scott
District 6 — Solon [Spartans have high-powered offense with 3 D-I recruits]
District 7 — Pella
District 8 — Carlisle
District 9 — Lewis Central
At-large qualifiers:
Cedar Rapids Xavier [Saints look to reload following back-to-back state titles]
Clear Creek Amana [Clippers out to prove last season wasn't a fluke]
Iowa City Liberty [Lightning expect to keep making strides with first full senior class]
Denison-Schleswig
Harlan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Waverly-Shell Rock
Dome-bound:
Western Dubuque
Lewis Central
Spencer
Independence
Champion:
Western Dubuque
Class 2A
Automatic qualifiers:
District 1 — Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
District 2 — Algona
District 3 — Crestwood
District 4 — Waukon [Waukon's expectations run higher after state semifinal trip]
District 5 — West Liberty
District 6 — Williamsburg
District 7 — Benton Community
District 8 — Monroe PCM
District 9 — Greene County
At-large qualifiers:
Clear Lake
Waterloo Columbus
Garner GHV
Iowa Falls-Alden
Chariton
Des Moines Christian
Mount Vernon
Dome-bound:
Waukon
Crestwood
Algona
Monroe PCM
Champion:
Waukon
Class 1A
Automatic qualifiers:
District 1 — West Lyon
District 2 — South Central Calhoun
District 3 — Osage
District 4 — West Branch [Bears expect to field another stout defense in 2019]
District 5 — Mediapolis
District 6 — Dike-New Hartford
District 7 — Woodward-Granger
District 8 — Van Meter
District 9 — Treynor
At-large qualifiers:
West Sioux
Mount Ayr
East Sac County
Sigourney-Keota
Western Christian
Underwood
Bellevue
Dome-bound:
West Lyon
West Branch
South Central Calhoun
Van Meter
Champion:
West Sioux
Class A
Automatic qualifiers:
District 1 — South O’Brien
District 2 — Alta-Aurelia
District 3 — West Hancock
District 4 — Saint Ansgar
District 5 — Edgewood-Colesburg
District 6 — Durant
District 7 — Hudson
District 8 — Central Decatur
District 9 — Council Bluffs St. Albert
District 10 — Woodbury Central
At-large qualifiers:
North Tama
Wapsie Valley
Westwood
Hinton
Alburnett
Earlham
Dome-bound:
Hudson
South O’Brien
Council Bluffs St. Albert
West Hancock
Champion:
Hudson
8-Player
Automatic qualifiers:
District 1 — Remsen St. Mary’s
District 2 — Don Bosco
District 3 — Turkey Valley
District 4 — New London
District 5 — Ackley AGWSR
District 6 — Lamoni
District 7 — Fremont-Mills
District 8 — Audubon
At-large qualifiers:
Glidden-Ralston
Newell-Fonda
Iowa Valley
Harris-Lake Park
Lenox
HLV
Coon Rapids-Bayard
East Mills
Dome-bound:
Audubon
Remsen St. Mary’s
Don Bosco
Turkey Valley
Champion:
Audubon
