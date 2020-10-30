After 40 years, Dan Sabers steps down from football duties at Iowa City High

CEDAR RAPIDS — Longtime Iowa City High football coach Dan Sabers announced Friday he is retiring from his duties after 40 years at the school.

“It is with a very grateful heart that I announce that I’m stepping down as the head football coach at Iowa City High School,” Sabers said in a statement. “The last 40 years with City High football has been very special to me and my family, with so many very special memories of great plays, hard work, great wins and especially the outstanding relationships amongst players, coaches, parents and administration.”

Sabers has been City High’s head coach since 2001, amassing 141 wins and a Class 4A state championship in 2009. The Little Hawks went 14-0 that season.

Sabers was an assistant under Larry Brown from 1981 to 2000, when City High had three state title teams and 24 playoff victories. This season’s City High team went 2-4.

“There are too many people to thank all of them that have helped me throughout this amazing journey, but certainly my wife and my family have always been there, and my mentor from my first day on at City High, Larry Brown,” Sabers said. “I love the great game of football and will continue to do what I can to help promote the game and the outstanding benefits to those who play it. I plan on continuing to teach because it is such a great and rewarding profession.

“To the 2021 Little Hawks team, I’m looking forward to watching all of you achieve great things next year. I was very fortunate in 2001 to have a great group of young men to work with during my first season, and I’m happy for the new head coach to have a great group of young men as well. I have been blessed with an amazing 40 years!”

