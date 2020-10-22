Fast and faithful, Golden Hawks dominate 2A state qualifier

WILLIAMSBURG — They have talent. They have determination.

And they have faith.

“We are so blessed, and we’re not afraid to talk about it,” Mid-Prairie junior Sydney Yoder said. “We couldn’t do this without Jesus. He’s the reason we run, and the reason we succeed.”

Apparently, it’s a team-wide stance.

“It is,” Yoder said. “For all of us.”

The three-time reigning Class 2A girls’ cross country state champion, Mid-Prairie is a heavy favorite to extend its streak next week. Led by individual champion Danielle Hostetler, all five of the scoring Golden Hawks finished in the top seven, and they stormed through their state-qualifying meet Thursday afternoon at the Williamsburg Recreation Area.

Top-ranked Mid-Prairie tallied 21 points, and No. 2 Williamsburg was second with 49. Danville-New London edged Monroe PCM, 104-113, for the third qualifying slot.

The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advance to the state meet Oct. 31 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

“I’m ready, and I’m excited,” said Hostetler, a freshman who is bidding to become the third Hostetler sister to earn a state championship. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to give God the glory. I try to do that every race.”

Hostetler was in control of the race from the half-mile mark on, running in 18:47. Addison Parrott of Danville-New London was second in 19:19, then Mid-Prairie’s Sydney Yoder, Jaden Yoder, Mitzi Evans and Abby Fleming ran third, fourth, sixth and seventh.

All seven of Mid-Prairie’s contestants finished in the top 15.

“It was a good day, a really good day,” Sydney Yoder said. “I felt really good the whole time. We’re all here for each other.”

Williamsburg had four runners in the top 10, led by Ruth Jennings, who placed fifth.

Behind individual champion Ty Carr, Danville-New London’s boys lived up to its No. 1 ranking, scoring 36 points. Mid-Prairie (59) and Williamsburg (82) also advanced.

Carr emerged from a four-man pack that ran together through the first two-plus miles and was clocked in 16:40. Mid-Prairie’s Jamison Stutzman was the runner-up in 16:46.

“(Carr and Alexander Julian) both beat me when we ran against each other last time,” Stutzman said. “I got one of them today.”

Williamsburg’s Harrison Garber was fifth.

CLASS 2A CROSS COUNTRY STATE QUALIFIER

At Williamsburg

(Top 3 teams, top 15 individuals advance to state Oct. 31 at Fort Dodge)

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Mid-Prairie 21, 2. Williamsburg 49, 3. Danville-New London 104, 4. Monroe PCM 113, 5. Pella Christian 128, 6. West Marshall 134, 7. Central Lee 184, 8. Cardinal 189.

Individual state qualifiers — 1. Danielle Hostetler (M-Pr), 18:47; 2. Addison Parrott (DNL), 19:19; 3. Sydney Yoder (M-Pr), 19:30; 4. Jaden Yoder (M-Pr), 19:31; 5. Ruth Jennings (Wmsbg), 19:59; 6. Mitzi Evans (M-Pr), 20:27; 7. Abby Fleming (M-Pr), 20:42; 8. Natalie Bemer (Wmsbg), 20:46; 9. Zada Buchholtz (Wmsbg), 20:47; 10. Taylor Winegarden (Wmsbg), 20:51; 11. Paige Steenhoek (PCM), 21:05; 12. Phoebe Shetler (M-Pr), 21:15; 13. Tiffani Koonce (PCM), 21:15; 14. Amanda Gilpin (CLee), 21:20; 15. Ana Fleming (M-Pr), 21:22.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Danville-New London 36, 2. Mid-Prairie 59, 3. Williamsburg 82, 4. Pella Christian 113, 5. Camanche 168, 6. Louisa-Muscatine 170, 7. Cardinal 191, 8. West Marshall 218, 9. Eddyville EBF 228, 10. Monroe PCM 233, 11. Central Lee 276.

Individual state qualifiers — 1. Ty Carr (DNL), 16:40; 2. Jamison Stutzman (M-Pr), 16:46; 3. Alexander Julian (DNL), 16:57; 4. Dylan Darsidan (Cam), 17:06; 5. Harrison Garber (Wmsbg), 17:13; 6. Nicolas Thompson (WMarsh), 17:41; 7. Oliver Sowell (DNL), 17:43; 8. Nathan Wallington (M-Pr), 17:50; 9. Lucas Bontrager (M-Pr), 17:51; 10. Chandler Hershberger (M-Pr), 17:56; 11. Seth Bailey (DNL), 18:00; 12. Sam Rich (Wmsbg), 18:00; 13. Kaden Van Wyngarden (PChr), 18:00; 14. Rylan Martin (DNL), 18:00; 15. Andrew Butt (Cam), 18:01.

