Fall dual-sporter Bethany Smeed of Kennedy strikes gold at Benton Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG — When it comes to fall sports, let’s just say that Bethany Smeed has a full backpack.

“I go to cross country, then I go to swimming right after,” said the junior from Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “If we have a swim meet, I’ll run in the morning.

“It’s great to be part of two amazing teams.”

Smeed’s routine, that’s pretty amazing, too. She ran to the girls’ individual title — the first of her career — at the Benton Community Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning at the Williamsburg Sports Complex, finishing in 20 minutes, 30 seconds.

“I just wanted to see what I could do,” she said. “Last year was a rough season for me. I had some medical things ... I just wasn’t there physically or mentally.”

Saturday, though, she was all there, pulling away from Benton Community freshman Jaida Lyons in the final half-mile. Haidyn Becker of Clear Creek Amana placed second in 20:33; Lyons was third in 20:33.

All five scoring runners finished in the top 16, led by a sixth-place effort by Macey Marovets, and Williamsburg was the girls’ team champion with 53 points. Kennedy was second with 64; Mount Vernon-Lisbon finished third with 69.

After four consecutive rainy days, the precipitation slowed to a mist Saturday, and the 60-degree conditions were optimal for runners.

“It turned out be a nice day to run,” Smeed said. “It felt really good.”

The boys’ competition quickly evolved into a three-man race, and Clear Creek Amana’s Brandon Barker prevailed in 17:03.

“The kid from Kennedy (Miles Wilson), I ran with him at cross country camp, and I thought I should be able to get ahead of him,” Barker said. “The kid from Mount Vernon (Zach Fall), I didn’t have any idea about him, and I was getting a little concerned.”

Wilson was second in 17:05; Fall finished in 17:07.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon topped the boys’ field, tallying 50 points. Clear Creek Amana was second with 72, followed by Kennedy (84).

CCA was the 3A state runner-up last year, finishing one point behind Dallas Center-Grimes. But the Clippers graduated four of their top seven runners.

“It’s been a tough, tough season so far, but I definitely think we have potential,” Barker said.

Led by Fall, all five of Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s scorers finished in the top 17.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Gavin Hall and Lukas Lamparek were fourth and fifth.

BENTON COMMUNITY INVITATIONAL

At Williamsburg

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Williamsburg 53, 2. C.R. Kennedy 64, 3. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 69, 4. Benton Community 104, 5. Clear Creek Amana 111, 6. Independence 182, 7. C.R. Jefferson 184, 8. Cascade 198, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 231.

Individuals — 1. Bethany Smeed (CRK), 20:30; 2. Haidyn Barker (CCA), 20:33; 3. Jaida Lyons (BC), 20:33; 4. Laura Swart (MVL), 20:39; 5. Anna Hoffman (MVL), 20:53; 6. Macey Marovets (Wmsbg), 21:00; 7. Emma Ostwinkle (Casc), 21:12; 8. Taylor Winegarden (Wmsbg), 21:20; 9. Natalie Bemer (Wmsbg), 21:39; 10. Anabel Bradley (CRK), 21:49.

C.R. Kennedy — 1. Smeed, 10. Bradley, 11. Lauren Gray, 21:49; 12. Erica Schulte, 21:51; 30. Sarah Grams, 23:33.

C.R. Jefferson — 13. Elizabeth Barraso, 21:57; 32. Christina Egger, 23:45; 41. Katrina Truit, 24:29; 51. Hannah Hoeger, 25:43; 52. Adriana Brandis, 25:45.

Isaac Newton Christian Academy — 55. Danielle Clayberg, 26:23; 61. Breanna Holt, 27:54; 63. Mary Fisher, 28:29.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 50, 2. Clear Creek Amana 72, 3. C.R. Kennedy 84, 4. C.R. Jefferson 96, 5. Williamsburg 99, 6. Cascade 157, 7. Benton Community 169, 8. Waterloo Columbus 244, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 260, 10. Isaac Newton Christian Academy 275, 11. Independence 296.

Individuals — 1. Brandon Barker (CCA), 17:03; 2. Miles Wilson (CRK), 17:05; 3. Zach Fall (MVL), 17:07; 4. Gavin Hall (CRJ), 17:34; 5. Lukas Lamparek (CRJ), 17:37; 6. Gavin Zillyette (CCA), 17:40; 7. Jacob Bruns (CRK), 17:42; 8. Harrison Garber (Wmsbg), 17:49; 9. Carter Hall (MVL), 17:49; 10. Eli Dickson (MVL), 17:49.

C.R. Kennedy — 2. Wilson, 7. Bruns, 15. Henry McMahon, 18:04; 27. Jacob Horton, 18:51; 33. Kyan Stricker, 19:06.

C.R. Jefferson — 4. Hall, 5. Lamparek, 16. Xander Scaglione, 18:07; 35. Cael Abrams, 19:09; 36. Zach Egger, 19:17.

Isaac Newton Christian Academy — 23. Abdisa Ali, 18:29; 56. Drew Grimm, 20:30; 63. Jack Kendall, 20:57.

