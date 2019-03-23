C.R. swimmer Mason Turner moving up national charts

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mason Turner of the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation now is listed on the USA Swimming All-Time Top 10 list for boys age 11-12 in five events.

Turner, 12, was the youngest male swimmer competing at the Speedo Spring Sectionals long course meet in Rochester, Minn., last weekend. The meet is the USA Swimming Central Zone Championship for Section 1.

The Cedar Rapids youth qualified in five events and finished 14th place or better in each of them.

Turner placed 10th in the 800-meter freestyle in 8 minutes, 55.13 seconds — the eighth fastest time ever by an 11-12 year old boy in the United States. He swam 400 free in 4:18.95, also the eighth fastest time ever. His 4:52.22 time in the 400 individual medley is the third fastest and his 17:07.54 clocking in 1500 free is the fifth fastest. He also swam the 200-meter backstroke in 2:20.30.

He also owns the third fastest time in the 1,000-yard freestyle short course event, set at the 2019 Iowa Short Course Championships in February.

All five swims at the Speedo Sectionals also set Iowa Swimming Inc. state records, bringing Turner’s state record count to six long course and eight short course, including one as part of a 400-yard medley relay team.

“Mason continues to surprise me in his ability to rise to greater and greater challenges,” said Megan Oesting, head coach and owner of Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation. “He was perfectly calm and determined as he lined up to race high school guys. For a 7th grader, that’s pretty impressive.

“He gave them nothing and made them earn it against him every time.”

A coach at the meet thought the 5-foot-5 Turner “must be a pretty big 12-year-old to go that fast.”

“He’s just really good at what he does,” Oesting said. “People try to track him and his future, saying he’s going to be the best, saying he’s going to be left behind, and everything in between.

“I don’t think you can control anything outside of your own intentions and decisions, nothing is guaranteed, so I disregard all of that. All I know is that this is a kid who loves what he does and is going to keep throwing himself into it like only he can do, and I’m going to keep helping him do that.“