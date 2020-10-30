Pack lifts Solon's boys to a 3A runner-up finish

FORT DODGE — If you focused solely on the front of the pack, you would have completely dismissed Solon as a high-end boys’ team at the state cross country meet.

You also would have completely missed the mark.

The Spartans had nobody in the top 20, but still managed a Class 3A runner-up finish Friday afternoon at Lakeside Golf Course.

“Second place? I’d have said you were crazy,” senior Tyler Bilskie said. “This is incredible. We’ve got good 1 through 7 runners. Our 6 and 7 guys add points to the other teams, and that helps a lot.”

Dallas Center-Grimes repeated as the champion, scoring 87 points. And the Mustangs did it with only one senior, its No. 7.

The Spartans were the best of the rest with a 135-point tally, and that ignited an eruption of cheers from the Solon tent when the results went up on the video board.

“Our goal was to get here, then when we got here, we wanted to see what we could do,” Solon Coach Emy Williams said. “We knew we weren’t going to have anybody up front, but I thought if we could stay up high in the pack, we could maybe make a move.”

It didn’t look good in the early stages.

“Six hundred meters in, our top guy was in about 60th place,” Williams said. “My heart started to panic. But that’s how we’ve run all year. We kept going and kept moving up.”

Gabe Hinman led the Spartans with a 24th-place finish. Freshmen Brick Kabela and Mike Yeomans were 26th and 33rd.

Nate Mueller of Adel ADM repeated as the individual boys’ champion, pulling away from Humboldt’s Quinton Orr midway through the race and storming home in 15:28, winning by 20 seconds.

Center Point-Urbana’s Eli Larson and Luke Post were fourth and sixth, with Decorah’s Brady Hogan between them.

“I heard (Hogan) behind me, and I always have a pretty good kick,” said Larson, who was third last year, and would have matched that Friday had there been another 10 yards to work with. “My legs were tired, just end-of-season tired.”

Hogan has been out for cross country three years and is a three-time all-stater.

“I just wanted to come here and compete,” he said. “I wanted to get out there and run with the leaders, but obviously, that’s easier said than done.”

Decorah finished sixth, CPU seventh, Marion eighth.

Led by 1-2 finishers Shewaye Johnson (17:55) and Paityn Noe (18:01), Ballard captured its second straight 3A girls title with 66 points. Dallas Center-Grimes edged Dubuque Wahlert for second, 88-89. Solon was fifth, CPU 10th.

Decorah’s Rebecca Anderson was the top area finisher, placing sixth in 19:05. While many of her competitors collapsed at the finish line, Anderson stayed upright, and helped some of them up.

“I’ve just never been one to collapse,” Anderson said. “My coach has always told me to keep running and keep battling. I feel like I pushed myself today and way able to push through the pain.”

STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Fort Dodge (Lakeside Golf Course)

CLASS 3A

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Ballard 66, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes 88, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 89, 4. Sioux City Heelan 151, 5. Solon 187, 6. Glenwood 192, 7. Harlan 210, 8. Pella 214, 9. Davenport Assumption 234, 10. Center Point-Urbana 237, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 244, 12. Winterset 262, 13. Carlisle 272, 14. Decorah 300, 15. Spencer 369.

Individuals — 1. Shewaye Johnson (Ballard), 17:55; 2. Paityn Noe (Ballard), 18:01; 3. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 18:54; 4. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 18:54; 5. Emma Hoins (WSR), 19:01; 6. Rebecca Anderson (Decorah), 19:05; 7. Geneva Timmerman (Adel ADM), 19:09; 8. Lydia Maas (Hampton-Dumont/CAL), 19:14; 9. Gabby Moran (Wahlert), 19:16; 10. Ellie Meyer (Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR), 19:24; 11. Kami Smith (DCG), 19:26; 12. Megan Sterbenz (DCG), 19:26; 13. Alix Oliver (Wahlert), 19:31; 14. Braelyn Baker (Creston), 19:32; 15. Brooklyn Stanley (Heelan), 19:44; 16. Emily Havendink (MOC-Floyd Valley), 19:47; 17. Norah Pearson (Knoxville), 19:49; 18. Kora Katcher (CPU), 19:52; 19. Kay Fett (CPU), 19:54; 20. Emma Althoff (Monticello), 18:56.

Marion — 26. Peyton Steffen, 20:03.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Dallas Center-Grimes 87, 2. Solon 135, 3. Carlisle 149, 4. Pella 157, 5. North Polk 161, 6. Decorah 173, 7. Center Point-Urbana 200, 8. Marion 203, 9. Adel ADM 218, 10. Le Mars 223, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 239, 12. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 251, 13. MOC-Floyd Valley 261, 14. West Delaware 278, 15. Glenwood 287,

Individuals — 1. Nate Mueller (ADM), 15:28; 2. Quinton Orr, (Humboldt), 15:48; 3. Aidan Ramsey (DCG), 16:05; 4. Eli Larson (CPU), 16:05; 5. Brady Hogan (Decorah), 16:12; 6. Luke Post (CPU), 16:23; 7. Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic), 16:27; 8. Zach Sporaa (North Polk), 16:32; 9. Brandon Barker (Clear Creek Amana), 16:36; 10. Max Sporaa (North Polk), 16:38; 11. Trey Gross (Harlan), 16:43; 12. Nathan Munshower (Wahlert), 16:43; 13. Shane Erb (Marion), 16:44; 14. Anthony Schmitz (Pella), 16:45; 15. Jacob Ewers (DCG), 16:47; 16. Eric Wittrock (Humboldt), 16:47; 17. Luiz Martinez (Storm Lake), 16:49; 18. Jedidiah Osgood (Marion), 16:50; 19. Andrew Smith (Glenwood), 16:51; 20. Marco Lopez (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley), 16:51.

Marion — 13. Erb, 18. Osgood, 56. Blake Roling 17:24; 87. Jakob Regennitter, 17:47; 108. Jordan Fischer, 18:07.

