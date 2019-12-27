Prep Sports

City High's Isaac Weigel making waves in pool

Junior doesn't feel overshadowed by state champ Forrest Frazier

Iowa City High’s Isaac Weigel competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the 2018 boys’ state swimming championships at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
Iowa City High’s Isaac Weigel competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the 2018 boys’ state swimming championships at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
By Mike Condon, correspondent

IOWA CITY — Isaac Weigel’s impressive swimming accomplishments are easy to overlook.

The Iowa City High junior is part of a team that includes three-time state champion Forrest Frazier, a University of California commit. On top of that, older sister Carly just completed her high school career at City High with a pair of top-six finishes in her final state meet. She will swim collegiately at the University of Chicago.

If there is any resentment, it doesn’t show.

“For the most part, I’m just glad that Forrest can do what he does,” Weigel said. “His accomplishments are plentiful and of course I can only wish that he succeeds in the future as well. I don’t feel like I’ve been overshadowed as he is a fun guy to be around and he supports the team.”

As for his sister, Weigel admits there is some friendly sibling rivalry between them.

“Carly gives me some competition in backstroke,” he said, “but when we were younger was when the competition really came out. Nothing relationship damaging, just some fraternal pushing.”

Younger brother John also is in the mix. He is in his freshman season with the Little Hawks.

“The Weigels have been a huge factor in the success of boys’ and girls’ swimming at City High,” said City High Coach Zane Hugo. “They came into the program as competitive club athletes and made a transition into the high school training and competition cycle. They have been fun to coach and to watch as they continue to develop as competitors.”

Weigel looks to continue that development. He finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:38.40) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:43.38) in last February’s state meet and is off to a solid start this season, ranking second in the 500 and third in the 200 entering Christmas break.

“Isaac came into high school swimming as a 200 and 500 freestyler, but he has improved in every event as a Little Hawk,” Hugo said. “He is (also) ranked in the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“The 200 and 500 free didn’t graduate anyone ahead of Isaac so it will be tough to move up individually.”

The challenge of moving ahead of swimmers who bested him last year is one embraced by Weigel.

“I like to think that my strength comes from my determination to do the best I can and to go to practice to get better,” he said. “Without practice, I won’t get better even if I have some natural talent. My goal is to (finish in the top three) in both events and try to do as well as possible for the relays.

“As long as I can get some personal bests, then I’ll be happy.”

College swimming is likely in Weigel’s future.

“Isaac has shown interest in several schools,” Hugo said. “I believe that any school would be lucky to have Isaac as he has a lot of potential that remains to be tapped.

By Mike Condon, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Xavier bowler Dale Weaver has lofty goals

How much is too much for young athletes

Wrestling Weekend That Was: Dominant Spencer Lee wins U.S. Senior national freestyle title

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Prairie works its way to No. 6 in 4A AP poll

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A local welder stepped up when Marion High students asked for a welding class

Opening Happy Dogs and More restaurant in C.R. marks milestone after woman's devastating accident

University of Iowa losing surgeon trained in rare procedure

Photos of the year: Politics in Iowa

Iowa hate crimes suspect got breaks after earlier arrests

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.