City High's Isaac Weigel making waves in pool

IOWA CITY — Isaac Weigel’s impressive swimming accomplishments are easy to overlook.

The Iowa City High junior is part of a team that includes three-time state champion Forrest Frazier, a University of California commit. On top of that, older sister Carly just completed her high school career at City High with a pair of top-six finishes in her final state meet. She will swim collegiately at the University of Chicago.

If there is any resentment, it doesn’t show.

“For the most part, I’m just glad that Forrest can do what he does,” Weigel said. “His accomplishments are plentiful and of course I can only wish that he succeeds in the future as well. I don’t feel like I’ve been overshadowed as he is a fun guy to be around and he supports the team.”

As for his sister, Weigel admits there is some friendly sibling rivalry between them.

“Carly gives me some competition in backstroke,” he said, “but when we were younger was when the competition really came out. Nothing relationship damaging, just some fraternal pushing.”

Younger brother John also is in the mix. He is in his freshman season with the Little Hawks.

“The Weigels have been a huge factor in the success of boys’ and girls’ swimming at City High,” said City High Coach Zane Hugo. “They came into the program as competitive club athletes and made a transition into the high school training and competition cycle. They have been fun to coach and to watch as they continue to develop as competitors.”

Weigel looks to continue that development. He finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:38.40) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:43.38) in last February’s state meet and is off to a solid start this season, ranking second in the 500 and third in the 200 entering Christmas break.

“Isaac came into high school swimming as a 200 and 500 freestyler, but he has improved in every event as a Little Hawk,” Hugo said. “He is (also) ranked in the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“The 200 and 500 free didn’t graduate anyone ahead of Isaac so it will be tough to move up individually.”

The challenge of moving ahead of swimmers who bested him last year is one embraced by Weigel.

“I like to think that my strength comes from my determination to do the best I can and to go to practice to get better,” he said. “Without practice, I won’t get better even if I have some natural talent. My goal is to (finish in the top three) in both events and try to do as well as possible for the relays.

“As long as I can get some personal bests, then I’ll be happy.”

College swimming is likely in Weigel’s future.

“Isaac has shown interest in several schools,” Hugo said. “I believe that any school would be lucky to have Isaac as he has a lot of potential that remains to be tapped.