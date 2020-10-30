Prep Sports

City High swimming coach Zane Hugo moving to Wisconsin

Former Hawkeye will be aquatics director in Madison

Iowa City High's Forrest Frazier leads off the 200 yard medley relay during the 2018 Boys' State Swimming Championships
Iowa City High’s Forrest Frazier leads off the 200 yard medley relay during the 2018 Boys’ State Swimming Championships at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Iowa City High placed second in this event. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
By Mike Condon, correspondent

IOWA CITY — Following a college career as a Hawkeye and a coaching career as a Little Hawk, Zane Hugo is moving on to Badger country.

After seven years of leading the Iowa City High girls’ and boys’ swimming programs, Hugo is leaving to become an Aquatics Director at the University of Wisconsin.

“(Thanks) to Coach Zane Hugo for seven great years with the boys and girls swimming programs,” City High athletics director Phillip Hansen said in a news release on Friday.

Hugo, who swam collegiately for the University of Iowa from 2007-2011, will finish the fall season with the City High girls’ team before moving on to Wisconsin.

With the boys’ season scheduled to begin in early December, City High has named Mandi Kowal as Hugo’s replacement as the boys’ coach, pending board approval.

Kowal is no stranger to the Iowa City scene. She coached the University of Iowa rowing program for 18 years, resigning in 2012. Kowal owns and operates TRI-Umph Today Coaching, where she works with athletes of all ages training for triathlons.

“Mandi is extremely excited for this next chapter of her coaching career,” Hansen said. “She looks forward to continuing the great tradition of City High swimming.”

It isn’t yet known if Kowal also will take over the girls’ position next season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the urgency to get the boys position filled on short notice, only the boys position will be going to the board,” Hansen said via email. “We look forward to the possibility of Mandi coaching the girls and keeping continuity in the swim programs.”

By Mike Condon, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Wanted: More female coaches

Sigourney-Keota dominates after last season's disappointment

Iowa high school football podcast: Previewing the third-round playoff games

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City, like other college towns, expects census undercount

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidemiologist

Retailers see Kingston Village as up and coming, despite pandemic's effects

Iowa's top election official lays out security plan for Election Day

Collins Aerospace parent Raytheon discloses criminal probe over financial accounting in defense business

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.