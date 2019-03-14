Cedar Rapids YMCA swimmer wins state gold

MARSHALLTOWN — More than 800 swimmers from across Iowa packed the Marshalltown Natatorium last weekend for the 2019 YMCA State Championships.

Nine swimmers representing two Cedar Rapids YMCA teams were crowned state champions with many others picking up silver and bronze medals.

“Five months of hard work really paid off this weekend,” said Donald Pirrie, head coach of the MACR Sharks. “These swimmers show up day in and day out and give their all.

“It’s great to see them do so well at this high level meet.”

The MACR Sharks and Stoney Point Stingrays are two of 26 YMCA competitive swim programs in the state, a program that serves more than 2,600 kids annually.

“Swimming for a YMCA team is an awesome experience for these young athletes,” Pirrie said. “Kids learn so much about the sport, and through the Y core values, so much about being a great person overall — it’s always more than just a swim team for everyone involved.”

Devon Pirrie of the Sharks won three events (100- and 200-yard backstroke and 200 freestyle) and Sydney Jones (50, 100 backstroke) and Andrew Seifert (50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly) were double winners. Other state champions were Lydia Woods in the 25 breaststroke, Mehar Julka in the 50 butterfly, Maria Trotta in the 50 butterfly, Olivia Thoma in the 200 individual medley and Anthony Lee in the 100 freestyle. Braydon Calonder of the Stoney Point Stingrays was crowned state champion in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Jones broke the state record in the 50 backstroke, set in 2011, in a time of 27.75 seconds.

Sharks silver medalists were Julka (50 free), Jones (100 fly), Thoma (100 breast), Sheppard West (200 free), Connor Olson (400 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Lee (200 free). Calonder (50 free) also had a runner-up finish.

Bronze medalists from the Sharks were Zoey Jones (50 back), Trotta (50 free), Thoma (200 breaststroke), Avery Plathe (100 back), Seifert (100 free), Gavin Lucas (100 back), West (100 free) and Seth Williams (100 back).

Registration is open for the spring/summer season that starts April 1. Interested swimmers can email Pirrie at iowayswimming@gmail.com

— Donald Pirrie, community contributor

4 FROM SOMERSAULTS ARE TRIPLE WINNERS

Bentley Rust, Taylor Brejcha, Maya Carrizales and Aletta Kirk were triple winners for the Somersaults Gymnastics team at the 2019 Field of Dreams Invitational.

Competing in Xcel Gold, Rust won the bars, beam and all around, Brejcha captured the vault, bars and beam, and Carrizales took gold in te bars, beam and floor exercise. Kirk won the bars, beam and all around in Xcel Bronze.

Emersyn Connerly (bars, all around) and Ella Deiters (bars, beam) were double winners in Xcel Silver.

Other Somersaults winners were Kiersten Swart (bars) in Gold, Avery Walter (all around), Aleah Gilroy (beam) and Josalyn Demorest (vault) in Bronze, and Kennedy Hurlbert (beam), Lauren Hunt (vault) and Mackenzie Eichhorn (beam) in Silver.

The Somersault team placed second in Silver, third in Gold.

Other placewinners were Peton Daley, Brynn Thompson and Charlier Bruner in Bronze, Paige McClintock, Audra Peterson, Timberli Hosek, Halle Sobaski, Chloe Rausch, Adelyn Bontty, Peyton Montague, Ava Webb, Lauren Hunt, Harley Schulte and Tori Allard in Silver; Emeri Hill, Bailey Hakert, Cailey Schroer and Ella Beach in Gold; and Emma York and Bailey Davis in Platinum.