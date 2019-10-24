Cedar Rapids Xavier's Jack Renning earns fourth state cross country trip

INDEPENDENCE — Jack Renning admits the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge has produced some mental obstacles in the past.

After placing second at a Class 3A boys’ state-qualifying meet Thursday outside the Independence Mental Health Institute, the Cedar Rapids Xavier senior and now four-time state participant is ready for his final state run with a singular goal.

“Really just get out and get in the right mental state,” Renning said. “Usually at state I get a little bit of, I don’t know, state fever. Just get over-psyched out. I just want to focus on the run and just take everything else out of my mind.”

Renning ran the state-qualifying race in 16:50.3, just over 10 seconds behind runaway winner Brady Hogan of Decorah, who finished in 16:40.6 and is also making a state return after placing 12th in Fort Dodge last year.

“It feels really good,” Hogan said. “It was a tough day today. Real muddy course out here today. A lot of hard work this summer paid off. Last year, I had a really bad district meet, was able to bounce back at state. Now we just have to keep building and have a better race at state.”

The top 15 runners and top three teams at the state-qualifying meet advance to the state meet Nov. 2.

With three runners (Hogan, plus seniors Spencer Peterson and Pat Bockman) in the top 15, Decorah (55 points) placed second in the boys’ team standings after Dubuque Wahlert (41). Marion (78) finished third behind freshman Jedidiah Osgood (ninth in 17:08.4) and senior Gaven Hiler (12th in 17:10.1).

“We are always pleased to go to Fort Dodge,” Marion Coach Matt Thornton said. “State is our ultimate goal. It is always good to take a whole team of guys instead of one or two.”

Benton Community freshman Trey Schulte, Cameron Karr of Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware’s Nathan Goranson also qualified for state as individuals.

Wahlert (28 points) also claimed the team title in the girls’ race, which was won by Kiki Connell of Charles City in 19:01.9. Decorah freshman Rebecca Anderson enters her first state meet off a rousing fourth-place performance in 19:43.3.

“It was just all the hard work that I have put in,” Anderson said. “It is all about the team. My team is really what helps me get to the level that I am at and everyone who is here to help support me. That has really helped me during the season.”

Decorah teammates Leila Johnson (10th in 20.10.6) and Kalea Oftedahl (15th in 20:29.6) helped the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the girls’ team standings (63).

“The thing that I like about this group the most is they love each other,” Decorah Coach Cristy Nimrod said. “They want to be there for each other, they are cheering for each other, it doesn’t matter what order they finish in. They are there for each other. If somebody is struggling, somebody else steps up and they want to be the best they can be for the team. Individual aside, the team is more important.”

Other girls’ state individual qualifiers included Hailee Ricklefs of Benton Community, Marion’s Peyton Steffen and Hannah Denman of Xavier.

Prep cross country

CLASS 3A STATE-QUALIFYING MEET

At Independence

(top-15 individuals and top-3 teams qualify for state meet)

GIRLS’ RESULTS

Teams — 1. Dubuque Wahlert 28, 2. Decorah 63, 3. Charles City 75, 4. Marion 138, 5. Benton Community 150, 6. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 158, 7. C.R. Xavier 192, 8. Independence 198, 9. Anamosa 210, 10. West Delaware 299, 11. Clear Lake 311, 12. Vinton-Shellsburg 326.

Top individuals — 1. Kiki Connell (CC), 19:01.9, 2. Gabby Moran (DW), 12:02.4, 3. Ellie Meyer (IFA/A), 19:03.8, 4. Rebecca Anderson (DEC), 5. Alix Oliver (DW), 19:58.2, 6. Lilah Takes (DW), 19:58.9, 7. Aunna Huseman (DW), 19:59.2, 8. Ellie Meyer (WD), 20:00.1, 9. Lydia Studt (CC), 20:08.7, 10. Leila Johnson (DEC), 20:10.6, 11. Hailee Johnson (BC), 20:11.1, 12. Peyton Steffen (MAR), 20:20.6, 13. Mackenzy Bilherz (CC), 20:22.7, 14. Hannah Denman (CRX), 20:23.1, 15. Kalea Oftedahl (DEC), 20:29.6.

Marion (138) — 12. Steffen 20:20.6, 19. Corrina Dittmer 20:52.0, 29. Rebeckah Regennitter 21:50.5, 36. Addison Stearns 22:00.3, 42. Hannah Brase 22:29.6.

C.R. Xavier (192) — 14. Denman 20:23.1, 30. Lizzy Schmitt 21:50.7, 33. Mare Clare Bean 21:58.7, 54. Megan Meyer 23:10.2, 62. Nike Zillessen 23:40.5.

BOYS’ RESULTS

Teams — 1. Dubuque Wahlert 41, 2. Decorah 55, 3. Marion 78, 4. West Delware 137; 5. Charles City 159; 6. C.R. Xavier 185; 7. Clear Lake 208; 8. Benton Community 222; 9. Anamosa 243; 10. Vinton-Shellsburg 244; 11. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 345; 12. Independence 351; 13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 354

Top Individuals — 1. Brady Hogan (Dec) 16:40; 2. Jack Renning (CRX) 16:50; 3. Nathan Munshower (DW) 16:57; 4. Jacob Hocking (DW) 16:58; 5. Spencer Peterson (Dec) 16:58; 6. Trey Schulte (BC) 17:04; 7. Brant Perry (DW) 17:05; 8. Cameron Karr (VS) 17:07; 9. Jedidiah Osgood (Marion) 17:08; 10. Nathan Goranson (WD) 17:09; 11. Justin Wright (CL) 17:09; 12. Gaven Hiler (Marion) 17:10; 13. Carter Hancock (DW) 17:11; 14. Luke Simcox (DW) 17:12; 15. Pat Bockman (Dec) 17:20

Marion — 9. Jedidiah Osgood 17:08; 12. Gaven Hiler 17:10; 19. Shane Erb 17:29; 21. Jakob Regennitter 17:40; 32. Tanner Shindelar 18:07

C.R. Xavier — 2. Jack Renning 16:50; 20. Collin Musick 17:34; 38. Randall Kinner 18:18; 62. John Trotta 19:25; 63. Brady Horstmann 19:27

