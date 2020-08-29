Prep Sports

Andrew Bickford taking his turn as Cedar Rapids Prairie's pacesetter

Prep cross country: Senior wins individual crown at home invitational

Varsity boys take off from the start of their race at the Prairie Invitational cross country meet Saturday. (Rebecca F.
Varsity boys take off from the start of their race at the Prairie Invitational cross country meet Saturday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Andrew Bickford tends to focus straight ahead.

That goes for his racing style. And it goes for his outlook, too.

In both cases, a good quality.

“We have a lot of new runners, and we’re starting a new legacy for the team,” the Cedar Rapids Prairie senior said after winning the boys’ individual title at the Prairie Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning on the College Community Schools campus.

A perennially strong program, Prairie returned only three varsity runners from last year’s sixth-place state team. Bickford looked like a fitting pacesetter Saturday, pulling away in the final half-mile to claim the crown in 16:37.

“I really wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. “I was going to try to stick with the lead pack. I like to sit with the pack a while, get comfortable, then break out a bit.

“I wasn’t sure where the other guys were. I tend not to look back.”

Bickford was in a pack of about 12 runners through the first half of the race, and that pack dwindled to four as they began the second loop through campus.

Alex McKane of Iowa City West finished second in 16:44; Prairie’s Hunter Kalous was fourth. Other than that, the front of the race was dominated by Cedar Falls, which placed six runners in the top 10 and won the team title with 30 points. Prairie was second with 49, followed by West (67).

Class 4A top-ranked Linn-Mar was the class of the girls’ field. Led by individual champ Micah Poellet, the Lions had five top-10 runners and scored 27 points. Prairie was second with 66.

Poellet, a senior who finished fourth at state last year after winning a championship in 2018, broke to the early lead and maintained it throughout, finishing in 19:48.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Western Dubuque freshman Alyssa Klein was second, in 20:07. Sarah Murphy, Chloe Skidmore, Lilly Geelan and Jordyn Beck were third, fifth, eighth and 10th for Linn-Mar.

“The first mile or so, I worked with Lilly and Chloe, and I got in the best position I could,” Murphy said. “Then I was able to stay with (Klein). She pulled me along.”

Murphy is the younger sister of former Linn-Mar boys standouts Ryan and Daniel Murphy.

“It was so much fun seeing them excel,” she said. “I was very much inspired by them. They’re great role models. When I was younger, I was more into soccer and basketball, but I’ve gotten a lot more serious about running since my sophomore year.”

Murphy’s brothers were on a state-championship team. Linn-Mar’s girls are pursuing their own title this fall.

“We don’t need to do anything crazy in August, when our goals are in October,” Murphy said.

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Linn-Mar 27, 2. C.R. Prairie 66, 3. Western Dubuque 78, 4. Cedar Falls 86, 5. C.R. Kennedy 131, 6. C.R. Washington 163, 7. C.R. Xavier 189.

Individuals — 1. Micah Poellet (LM), 19:48; 2. Alyssa Klein (WDbq), 20:07; 3. Sarah Murphy (LM), 20:16; 4. Gabby Cortez (CRP), 20:30; 5. Chloe Skidmore (LM), 20:49; 6. Lauren Klein (WDbq), 20:55; 7. Bethany Smeed (CRK), 21:00; 8. Lilly Geelan (LM), 21:07; 9. Lilly Boge (WDbq), 20:55; 10. Jordyn Beck (LM), 21:20.

Linn-Mar — 1. Poellet, 3. Murphy, 5. Skidmore, 8. Geelan, 10. Beck.

C.R. Prairie — 4. Cortez, 12. Kendall White, 21:24; 15. Lily Johannes, 21:36; 17. Alyza Koppes, 22:13; 18. Keirra Hess, 22:19.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Derecho Relief Business Marketing Grant

Assisting locally owned businesses impacted by the storm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

C.R. Kennedy — 7. Smeed, 24. Erica Schulte, 23:04; 28. Anabel Bradley, 23:18; 43. Sarah Grams, 24:12; 48. Kayleigh Duncan, 25:29.

C.R. Washington — 25. Makenna Hetrick, 23:04; 32. Libby Wickham, 23:30; 36. Sage Slessor, 23:42; 38. Maggie Gorman, 23:59; 53. Ellie Rockwell, 26:37.

C.R. Xavier — 31. Lizzy Schmitt, 23:29; 47. Mary Clare Bean, 25:07; 49. Abby Horstmann, 25:31; 51. Eden Campbell, 26:07; 52. Hope Schulte, 26:12.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Cedar Falls 30, 2. C.R. Prairie 49, 3. Iowa City West 67, 4. Linn-Mar 125, 5. C.R. Kennedy 147, 6. Western Dubuque 157, 7. C.R. Washington 177, 8. C.R. Xavier 239.

Individuals — 1. Andrew Bickford (CRP), 16:37; 2. Alex McKane (ICW), 16:44; 3. Alex Horstman (CF), 16:46; 4. Hunter Kalous (CRP), 16:56; 5. Cooper Olsen (CF), 17:07; 6. Joel Burris (CF), 17:07; 7. Brayden Burnett (CF), 17:19; 8. Cade Messer (WDbq), 17:20; 9. Michael Goodenbour (CF), 17:24; 10. T.J. Tomlyanovich (CF), 17:32.

C.R. Prairie — 1. Bickford, 4. Kalous, 11. Anthony Lee, 17:37; 14. Ty Costigan, 17:47; 20. Bryson Canton, 18:13.

Iowa City West — 2. McKane, 12. Seth Cheney, 17:38; 13. Caden Noeller, 17:39; 17. Mohan Kumar, 18:07; 24. Tosh Klever, 18:35.

Linn-Mar — 19. Jacob Derr, 18:12; 22. Miles Matson, 18:26; 27. Kaden Walker, 18:46; 30. Ethan Cozine, 18:50; 32. Hayden Kuhn, 18:55.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

C.R. Kennedy — 15. Miles Wilson, 18:04; 26. Jacob Bruns, 18:42; 36. Dylan Sines, 19:15; 38. Connor McGovern, 19:19; 39. Henry McMahon, 19:22.

C.R. Washington — 21. Ethan Stout, 18:24; 31. Lukas Engledow, 18:53; 33. Kyle Neighbors, 19:00; 55. Daniel Hughes, 20:37; 65. Lucas McCarley, 21:23.

C.R. Xavier — 42. Randall Kinner, 19:36; 53. Brady Horstmann, 20:13; 67. Lucas Lowder, 21:33; 68. Bryor Hansel, 21:40; 69. John Trotta, 21:50.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City schools to start first two weeks online

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa high school football Week 1

Duane Schulte gets 200th win as Cedar Rapids Xavier tops Western Dubuque

It's all Cedar Rapids Washington in 55-0 blowout of Jefferson

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

Spike in coronavirus cases a harbinger of even higher death toll, experts say

Iowa university communities respond to bar closures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Judge rules Linn County must toss prefilled absentee ballot request forms

This Iowa school's unique return-to-learn plan keeps students in cohorts of 13 or fewer

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.