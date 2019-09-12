Prep Sports

Cedar Rapids Invitational cross country meet called off again

Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon

Runners cross a bridge over a creek during at Noelridge Park. The 2019 Cedar Rapids Invitational cross country meet was cancelled Thursday morning due to the likelihood of thunderstorms later today. (The Gazette)
Runners cross a bridge over a creek during at Noelridge Park. The 2019 Cedar Rapids Invitational cross country meet was cancelled Thursday morning due to the likelihood of thunderstorms later today. (The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mother Nature is a repeat champion of the Cedar Rapids Invitational cross country meet.

With storms likely looming Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Kennedy athletics director Aaron Stecker canceled Thursday's meet, which would have contained 19 varsity teams.

“Every forecast model has strong to severe thunderstorms rolling through the Metro area between 4 and 7 p.m.,” Stecker said in an email to schools Thursday morning. “It may start at 4:30 ... it may start at 6:30 p.m. ... that is the only uncertain part.

“From my perspective, having 2,500-3,000 people at Noelridge Park with no place to evacuate to if things get really strong is not something I am interested in from a safely and liability standpoint.”

Stecker said he considered hosting the meet Saturday, but the park is not available.

This is the second consecutive year that the meet was called off.

