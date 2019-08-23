CCA and Tipton boys, Williamsburg girls are No. 1

Three area teams are ranked No. 1 in the preseason cross country rankings, released Thursday by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.

Tipton is the defending Class 2A boys’ champion and welcomes back five runners from last year’s state team, led by junior Caleb Shumaker, who placed fourth individually.

Clear Creek Amana was the 3A boys’ runner-up and has five runners back, led by Jack Sexton (seventh individually).

Williamsburg’s girls were 2A runners-up and bring back a deep, balanced squad. Six Raiders return.

Four Metro boys’ teams are ranked high. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Kennedy are fourth, fifth and sixth in 4A; Marion is No. 5 in 3A.

Two area girls return to defend their individual titles — Linn-Mar’s Micah Poellet (4A) and Mid-Prairie’s Marie Hostetler (2A).

PRESEASON PREP CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS

(Iowa Association of Track Coaches)

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Johnston, 2. Southeast Polk, 3. Waukee, 4. West Des Moies Valley, 5. Dubuque Senior, 6. Dubuque Hempstead, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8. Urbandale, 9. Linn-Mar, 10. Des Moines Roosevelt, 11. Ankeny Centennial, 12. Iowa City West, 13. Pleasant Valley, 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 15. West Des Moines Dowling.

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Dubuque Hempstead, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5. Cedar Rapids Washington, 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7. Cedar Falls, 8. Johnston, 9. Southeast Polk, 10. Ames, 11. Iowa City West, 12. West Des Moines Valley, 13. Ankeny Centennial, 14. Waukee, 15. Urbandale.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Dubuque Wahlert, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. Ballard, 4. Glenwood, 5. Pella, 6. Sioux City Heelan, 7. Atlantic, 8. Harlan, 9. Grinnell, 10. Solon, 11. North Polk, 12. Charles City, 13. Decorah, 14. Norwalk, 15. Spencer.

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Clear Creek Amana, 2. Gilbert, 3. Carlisle, 4. Pella, 5. Marion, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes, 7. Decorah, 8. Dubuque Wahlert, 9. Humboldt, 10. MOC-Floyd Valley, 11. Glenwood, 12. Atlantic, 13. Grinnell, 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 15. Mount Vernon-Lisbon.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Williamsburg, 2. WC-KP, 3. Mid-Prairie, 4. Jesup, 5. Panorama, 6. Danville-New London, 7. Starmont, 8. Waukon, 9. Unity Christian, 10. Dike-New Hartford, 11. Albia, 12. Cherokee, 13. Guthrie Center ACGC, 14. Shenandoah, 15. Crestwood.

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. Tipton, 2. Monticello, 3. South Hardin, 4. Albia, 5. Davis County, 6. Des Moines Christian, 7. Camanche, 8. Okoboji, 9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 10. GLR-Central Lyon, 11. Williamsburg, 12. Unity Christian, 13. Red Oak, 14. Bellevue, 15. Western Christian.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Iowa City Regina, 3. Hudson, 4. Lansing Kee, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg, 6. Cascade, 7. Denver, 8. Pekin, 9. Earlham, 10. Bellevue Marquette, 11. North Linn, 12. East Marshall, 13. South Winneshiek, 14. Tri-Center, 15. Ridge View.

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Madrid, 2. Calamus-Wheatland, 3. Maquoketa Valley, 4. Earlham, 5. Nodaway Valley, 6. South Winneshiek, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8. Pekin, 9. Conrad BCLUW, 10. Woodward Academy, 11. Mason City Newman, 12. Denver, 13. Cascade, 14. Ogden, 15. Trinity Christian.

