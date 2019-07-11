Catching up with former Gazette-area preps

A periodic look at former Gazette-area athletes and what they are doing now:

Iowa colleges — Central’s Kaiden Fiebelkorn of Brooklyn (BGM) and Kyle Wright of Manchester (West Delaware) earned all-American Rivers Conference academic honors in baseball, along with Coe’s Nolan Arp (Xavier), Cameron Frazier (Jefferson) and Jared White (Kennedy) of Cedar Rapids, Kevin DeLaney of Coralville (I.C. West) and Nolan Weber of Cascade, Loras’ Cole Perrenoud of Farley (Western Dubuque), and Wartburg’s Trevor Hurd of West Union (North Fayette Valley), Manny Jeffery of Maron (Linn-Mar), Darren Kilpatrick of Fairfax (Prairie) and Tyler Nunemaker of Ely (Prairie) ... Ryan Schmidt of Marion (Linn-Mar) earned a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award as a member of the Iowa football team ... Coe’s Bobby Charlton and Jason Gingrich of Cedar Rapids (Linn-Mar) earned American Rivers Conference academic honors in men’s golf along with Loras’ Samuel Martin of Cedar Rapids (Xavier) ... Hunter Koenigsfeld of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson) and Claire Rutherford of Iowa City (City High) earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar awards as members of the Iowa rowing team ... Coe’s Courtnee Hahn of Ainsworth (Highland Community), Taylor Huber of Alburnett, Madison Miller of Coralville, Alyssa Olson (Jefferson) and Megan Weber (Kennedy) of Cedar Rapids, Maddy Ryan of Marion (Linn-Mar), Bailey Smith of Urbana (Center Point-Urbana) earned all-academic honors in softball from the American Rivers Conference, as did Loras’ Hadalyn Anderson of West Liberty, Luther’s Courtney Cooper of Lansing (Kee), and Wartburg’s Morgan Goedken of Iowa City (Regina) ... Ashley Hamilton of Robins (C.R. Kennedy) earned a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award as a member of the Iowa softball team ... Earning academic American River Conference honors in men’s track and field were Buena Vista’s Drew Beall of Anamosa, Coe’s Lotu Ahomana of Marion, Loras’ Ethan Hammerand of Epworth (Western Dubuque), Preston Kauder of Cascade, John Meskimen of Cedar Rapids (Xavier), Chad Moser of Colesburg (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Noah Smith of Dyersville (Beckman), Simpson’s Levi Lefebure of Fairfax (Prairie), Elliott Meyer of Edgewood (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Ryan Trainer of Manchester (West Delaware), and Wartburg’s Liam Conoy of Mount Vernon, Joe Freiburger of Holy Cross (Western Dubuque) and Mark Schulz of Cedar Rapids (Kennedy) ... Kelsey Drake of Marion (Linn-Mar) and Jacintha Thomas of Iowa City (West) earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar awards as members of the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team ... Wartburg sophomore Katie Choate of Cedar Rapids (Kennedy) and senior Brooke Klostermann of Dyersville (Beckman) were named Women’s Golf Association Scholar All-Americans ... Coe’s Elle Bechler of Cedar Rapids (Washington), Meghan Brune of Swisher (Prairie) and Jean Springsteen of Lisbon earned American Rivers Conference all-academic honors in women’s track and field, along with Dubuque’s Megan Ely of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson), Loras’ Shania Kelly of Decorah, Mikaela Lengwin of Mount Vernon, Morgan Minear of Calmer (Decorah) and Molly Walkner of Solon, and Wartburg’s Nicole Breitbach of North Buena Vista (Clayton Ridge), Bri Dellamuth of Williamsburg, Shae McEnany of Independence, Kylie Kelchen of Cascade, Skylar Miller-Baker of Marion (Linn-Mar), Jaderial Staebler of Guttenberg (Clayton Ridge), Belle Tyynismaa of Tama (South Tama) and Allison Yuska of Toledo (South Tama) ... Morgan Lewis (Prairie) and Avery Guy of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson) earned all-region honors as a member of the DMACC softball team. Guy now is on the roster at Iowa ... Cornell senior Lexi Dettbarn of Monona (MFL MarMac) earned all-Midwest Conference academic honors for the fourth straight year as a member of the Rams’ lacrosse team.