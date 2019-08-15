Catching up with former Gazette-area athletes

A periodic look at former Gazette-area high school athletes and where they are now:

Iowa colleges — Maddie Slagle of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson) and Jaedynn Evans of Kalona (Regina) are members of the University of Iowa volleyball team ... Coe’s women’s soccer roster includes Sydney Schroder (City High), Lizzy Ward and Carliln Morsch (West) of Iowa City, Morgan Petsche (Kennedy) and Avery Campbell (Xavier) of Cedar Rapids, Raegan Dufoe of Center Point (Center Point-Urbana) and Mya Washburn of Fairfax (C.R. Prairie) ... Allison Pisarcik is a member of the Kirkwood volleyball team, along with Peyton Brokovich (Jefferson), Olivia Richards (Xavier), Maggie Peters (Jefferson) and Anna Gorsich (Linn-Mar) of Cedar Rapids, Shauntina Williams of Amana (Clear Creek Amana), Madi Wagaman of Springville, Ellie Bildstein of Dyersville (Beckman), Claire Demmer of Dundee (West Delaware) and Rachael Nelson of Solon ... Members of the Mount Mercy volleyball team include Laila Sain (Kennedy) and Dani Dennis, Katie Dennis and Abby Dennis (Linn-Mar) of Cedar Rapids, Gabi Delsing of Coralville (I.C. West), Mackenzie Murphy of Iowa City (City High), Maddie Bell of Ely (C.R. Prairie), Haley Stecklein of Walford (C.R. Prairie), Katie Campbell of Toledo (South Tama), Alyssa Weldon of Oxford (Clear Creek Amana) and Jolynne Schnebbe of Victor (HLV) ... Sydney Meeker and Katie Wycoff of Mount Vernon are members of the Cornell volleyball team, along with Lindsey Frazier and Amber Frazier of Ely (C.R. Prairie) ... Olivia Hellweg of Cedar Rapids (Kennedy), Josie Durr of Solon and Sam Schroder of Iowa City (City High) are members of the Iowa women’s soccer team ... Kaitlin Niedert of Independence and Carlee Ketchum of Manchester (West Delaware) are members of the Upper Iowa volleyball team ... Adelaide Bayne of Fairfax (C.R. Prairie), Sydney Burlingham of Swisher (C.R. Prairie), Emilie Harder of Tiffin (Clear Creek Amana), Holli Jones of Marion, Cassie Noel and McKenna Wilson of Cedar Rapids (Prairie), Payton Pottratz of Coralville (I.C. West) and Sam Schuerer and Allissa Schwarting of Amana (Clear Creek Amana) are members of the Mount Mercy women’s soccer team ... Nicole Heins of Monona (MFL MarMac) is member of the Coe volleyball team ... Sydney Hauden of Robins (C.R. Kennedy), Sophia Meier of Cedar Rapids (Prairie) and Maddie Deprenger and Delaney Johnson of Iowa City (City High) are members of the UNI women’s soccer team ... Kenie Mantz of Belle Plaine is a member of the Iowa State volleyball team ... DaLana Kron of West Branch is a member of the Central volleyball team, along with Amber Rosenstiel of Oelwein ... The Northern Iowa volleyball roster includes 2019 Gazette Female Athlete of the Year Kaylee Donner (Jefferson) and Kate Busswitz (Prairie) of Cedar Rapids and Carly Spies of Robins (Linn-Mar) ... Annie Meyer of Bernard (Cascade), Mary Kate Wille of Elkader (Central), Meghan Prohaska of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson), Rylee Andresen of Oxford Junction (Midland), Abby Smith of Solon, Hanna Horsfield of Epworth (Western Dubuque) and Darby Hawtry of Clarence (North Cedar) are members of the Central volleyball team ... Carly Langhurst of Cedar Rapids (Kennedy) is a member of the Iowa State women’s soccer team.