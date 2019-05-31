Catching up with former Gazette-area athletes

Iowa colleges — Hunter Koenigsfeld of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson) and Claire Rutherford of Iowa City (City High) earned all-Big Ten academic honors as members of the Iowa rowing team ... Nathan Fitzgerald of Elkader (Central) earned his fourth varsity letter as a member of the Central men’s track and field team and also earned all-Central Region and all-American River Conference honors. Jeremy Fopma of Marion, Ben Lamparek of Williamsburg and Eli Miller of Newhall (Benton Community) earned their first varsity letters ... Ashley Hamilton of Robins (C.R. Kennedy) and Alex Rath of Kalona (Mid-Prairie) earned Big Ten academic honors as members of the Iowa softball team ... Emily Hay of Stanwood (North Cedar) earned the co-defensive player of the year award and her second varsity letter as a member of the Central women’s basketball team while Bri Smith of Solon and Emma Ware of Walker (North Linn) earned their first letters. Smith also won the “Hustle Award” ... Austin Ash of Cedar Rapids (Mount Vernon) and Connor McCaffery of North Liberty (I.C. West) earned all-Big Ten academic honors as members of the Iowa men’s basketball team ... Wartburg golfer Brooke Klosterman of Dyersville (Beckman) earned her fourth straight Women’s Golf Association all-region honor and was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Collegiate Sports Information Directors academic team ... Parker Kray of Monticello and Riley Braughton of Stanwood (North Cedar) were named to the Northern Sun all-academic team as members of the Upper Iowa baseball team ... Matt Manternach of Monticello, Nolan Teubel of Lisbon and Tysen VanDraska of Swisher (C.R. Prairie) earned all-Big Ten academic honors as members of the Iowa men’s track and field team ... Kenzie Soeken of Ely (C.R. Prairie) earned Northern Sun academic honors as a member of the Upper Iowa women’s track and field team, along with Jenna Ross of Shueyville (C.R. Prairie), Ashley Brady of Springville, Cassiddy Wilson of Delhi (Maquoketa Valley) and Caitlin Himes of Tipton ... Mary Arch (City High) and Tia Saunders (West) of Iowa City earned all-academic honors in the Big Ten as members of the Iowa women’s track and field team, along with Macie Weber of Cascade ... Upper Iowa’s Erin Drahozal of Cedar Rapids (Xavier) earned all-Northern Sun academic honors ... Amanda Ollinger of Cedar Rapids (Linn-Mar) earned all-academic honors from the Big Ten as a member of the Iowa women’s basketball team ... Upper Iowa men’s golfers Logan Schweinefus of Ossian (South Winneshiek) and Hunter Schulte of Winthrop (East Buchanan) were named to the Northern Sun all-academic team .., Emma Hartzler of Marion earned all-Big Ten academic honors as a member of the Iowa women’s gymnastics team ... Savannah Domeyer of Guttenberg (Clayton Ridge) earned Northern Sun academic honors as a member of the Upper Iowa women’s basketball team ... Kelsey Drake of Marion (Linn-Mar) and Jacintha Thomas of Iowa City (West) were named academic all-Big Ten as members of the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team ... Nick Baumler of West Union (North Fayette Valley) earned Northern Sun academic honors as a member of the Upper Iowa wrestling team ... Iowa wrestler Zach Axmear of North English (English Valleys) was named to the all-Big Ten academic team.

