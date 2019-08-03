Catching up with former area prep athletes

Prep Sports

Cornell’s Blake Langhurst (18), a former Lisbon prep, evades a tackle by Coe’s Cole Hunzeker (37) during the first half of a game at Ash Field last season. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
A periodic look at Gazette-area athletes and where they are now:

Iowa colleges — Blake Langhurst of Lisbon is a remember of the Cornell football team, along with Drake Crawford of Toledo (South Tama), Tylor Fairbanks, Brevin Hahn and Isaak Hahn of Marion, and Mickey Hines and Chris Chapman of Mount Vernon, Brock Flack of Lansing (Kee) ... The Upper Iowa football rosters includes Eric Ihde of Garnavillo (Clayton Ridge), Kyler Bell of Cedar Rapids (Jefferson), Alec Quandahl of Calmar (South Winneshiek), Isaiah Garman and Trot Carey of Marion (Linn-Mar), Noah Kuboushek of Ossian (South Winneshiek), Mitchell Huisenga of Washington and Zach Wegmann of Solon ... Tyler McDonald of Monticello is a member of the Wartburg football team, along with Bennett Goettsch of Marengo (Iowa Valley), B.J. White (Kennedy), Jared Scherrman (Washington), Gavin Dooley (Prairie) and Logan Nelsen (Linn-Mar) of Cedar Rapids, Brandan Childs of Solon, Jace Moore of Guttenberg (Clayton Ridge), Mason Carter of North Liberty (I.C. West), Riley Pfiffner of Atkins (Benton Community), Trent Roling (Linn-Mar) and Grant Meth (Marion) of Marion, Jace Glenn of Dysart (Union Community), Payton Rochford of Edgewood (Ed-Co), Landers Kuboushek of Ridgeway (South Winneshiek), Zach Jones of Tipton, Jace Burrow and Ethan Pape of West Union (North Fayette Valley), Cole Bollweg of New Vienna (Dyersville Beckman), Graeson Trevino of Williamsburg, Freddie Hosch of Epworth (Western Dubuque), Austin Koopman of Dyersville (Beckman) and Kolin Schulte of Anamosa ... Central College’s football roster includes Hunter Robinson of Lisbon, Gavin Ritchie of Williamsburg, Logan Seeley of Anamosa, Cody Fields of Lowden (North Cedar), Ed Henning of Hartwig (HLV), Deryck Cleppe of Chelsea (Belle Plaine), Tom Adolph and Nick Johnson of Coralville (I.C. West), Nathan Daniels of North Liberty (I.C. West), Andrue Wright of Independence, Zach Swart (Prairie), Cooper Johnson (Kennedy) and Zach Ender (Kennedy) of Cedar Rapids, Billy Friis and Jacob Graves of West Branch, Blade Durbala of Blairstown (Benton Community), Cooper Andreassen of North English (English Valleys), Grant Boyse of Wellman (Mid-Prairie), Dillon Holt of Solon, Reece McCaslen of Montezuma, Kaden Rhinehart of Brooklyn (BGM), Alec Shifflett and JT Thomas of Iowa City (West) and Derrick Voss of Hiawatha (Xavier) ... Included on the Loras College football roster are Kabryn Cook and Sam Maloney of Manchester (West Delaware), Tyonchi Johnson (Washington), Chance Halfhill (Prairie) and Brandon Niemeier (Kennedy) of Cedar Rapids, Bryce Sinn of Washington, Chris Miller of Waukon, Dalton Vislisel of Solon, Brandon Wahls of Garnavillo (Clayton Ridge), Blaine Jordan of Marengo (Iowa Valley) and Blaine Jordan of Marengo (Iowa Valley) ... Josh Strauss of Robins (Linn-Mar) is a member of the Loras football team. along with Evan Armstead of Waukon ... Austin West of Walker (North Linn) and Slater Williams of Sigourney (Pekin) are members of the Buena Vista football team ... Devin Quinn and DeShaun Quinn of Marion are members of the Waldorf football team ... Ross Kennedy (Washington) and Max Johnson (Xavier) of Cedar Rapids are members of the Drake football team. along with Tom Pugh of Iowa City (City High) ... David Taylor of Mount Vernon is a member of the Grinnell football team ... Clayton Hudson of Lisbon is a member of the Clarke College football team.

