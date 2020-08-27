Boys' cross country 2020: Area teams to watch

Top area boys’ cross country teams for the 2020 season:
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE
* Coach: Bill Schwarz
* 2019 state place: 6th in Class 4A
* Returning state runners (3): Andrew Bickford (sr.), Hunter Kalous (sr.), Ty Costigan (sr.)
CENTER POINT-URBANA
* Coach: Amy Marshall
* 2019 state place: 3rd in Class 3A
* Returning state runners (6): Eli Larson (jr.), Luke Post (sr.), Mason Bach (jr.), Cole Whitehead (sr.), Jonah Salow (soph.), J.J. Eilers (sr.)
IOWA CITY LIBERTY
* Coach: Josh Hildebrand
* 2019 state place: 10th in Class 4A
* Returning state runners (6): Jack Kinzer (sr.), Caleb Schillinger (sr.), Christian Montover (jr.), Bowen Gryp (sr.), Ethan Keeney (jr.), Logan Nelson (jr.)
IOWA CITY WEST
* Coach: Josh Kidman
* 2019 state place: 8th in Class 4A
* Returning state runners (4): Nicolo Schianchi (jr.), Alex McKane (jr.), Caden Noeller (jr.), Mohan Kumar (sr.)
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
* Coach: Pat Meehan
* 2019 state place: 5th in Class 1A
* Returning state runners (4): Nolan Ries (jr.), Cy Huber (jr.), Michael Schaul (jr.), Ethan Doyl (sr.)
MONTICELLO
* Coach: Dan Sauser
* 2019 state place: 3rd in Class 2A
* Returning state runners (5): Harrison Ahlrichs (soph.), Carter Kurt (jr.), Jasper Nietert (sr.), Zach Chapman (sr.), Grant Hospodarsky (jr.)
