Boys' cross country 2020: Area teams to watch

CPU, Monticello return 6 runners apiece from their 3rd-place state teams

Cedar Rapids Prairie's Andrew Bickford crosses the finish line for eighth place during the MVC Super cross country meet
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Andrew Bickford crosses the finish line for eighth place during the MVC Super cross country meet last year. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Top area boys’ cross country teams for the 2020 season:

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

* Coach: Bill Schwarz

* 2019 state place: 6th in Class 4A

* Returning state runners (3): Andrew Bickford (sr.), Hunter Kalous (sr.), Ty Costigan (sr.)

CENTER POINT-URBANA

* Coach: Amy Marshall

* 2019 state place: 3rd in Class 3A

* Returning state runners (6): Eli Larson (jr.), Luke Post (sr.), Mason Bach (jr.), Cole Whitehead (sr.), Jonah Salow (soph.), J.J. Eilers (sr.)

IOWA CITY LIBERTY

* Coach: Josh Hildebrand

* 2019 state place: 10th in Class 4A

* Returning state runners (6): Jack Kinzer (sr.), Caleb Schillinger (sr.), Christian Montover (jr.), Bowen Gryp (sr.), Ethan Keeney (jr.), Logan Nelson (jr.)

IOWA CITY WEST

* Coach: Josh Kidman

* 2019 state place: 8th in Class 4A

* Returning state runners (4): Nicolo Schianchi (jr.), Alex McKane (jr.), Caden Noeller (jr.), Mohan Kumar (sr.)

MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Coach: Pat Meehan

* 2019 state place: 5th in Class 1A

* Returning state runners (4): Nolan Ries (jr.), Cy Huber (jr.), Michael Schaul (jr.), Ethan Doyl (sr.)

MONTICELLO

* Coach: Dan Sauser

* 2019 state place: 3rd in Class 2A

* Returning state runners (5): Harrison Ahlrichs (soph.), Carter Kurt (jr.), Jasper Nietert (sr.), Zach Chapman (sr.), Grant Hospodarsky (jr.)

