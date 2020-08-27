Prep Sports

Boys' cross country 2020: Area runners to watch

CPU's Eli Larson, Tipton's Caleb Shumacher were 3rd-place finishers in 2019

Center Point-Urbana's Eli Larson crosses the finish line in first place at the 2019 Wamac Conference cross country meet
Center Point-Urbana’s Eli Larson crosses the finish line in first place at the 2019 Wamac Conference cross country meet at Manchester. Larson went on to finish third at the state meet in Class 3A. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Top returning area boys’ cross country runners for the 2020 season, with 2019 state finish and time:

* ELI LARSON, jr., Center Point-Urbana — 3rd in 3A, 16:09.

* FORD WASHBURN, soph., Iowa City High — 20th in 4A, 16:10.

* CALEB SHUMACHER, sr., Tipton — 3rd in 2A, 16:11.

* ANDREW BICKFORD, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 22nd in 4A, 16:12.

* NICOLO SCHIANCHI, jr., Iowa City West — 23rd in 4A, 16:13.

* BRADY HOGAN, sr., Decorah — 4th in 3A, 16:15.

* ALEX McCANE, jr., Iowa City West — 32nd in 4A, 16:26.

* LUKE POST, sr., Center Point-Urbana — 9th in 3A, 16:27.

* BRANDON BARKER, sr., Clear Creek Amana — 13th in 3A, 16:30.

* JACK KINZER, sr., Iowa City Liberty — 42nd in 4A, 16:35.

* CALEB SCHILLINGER, sr., Iowa City Liberty — 52nd in 4A, 16:39.

* HUNTER KALOUS, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 55th in 4A, 16:41.

* HARRISON ALRICHS, soph., Monticello — 10th in 2A, 16:42.

* CHRISTIAN MONTOVER, jr., Iowa City Liberty — 62nd in 4A, 16:44.

* TY COSTIGAN, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 63rd in 4A, 16:44.

