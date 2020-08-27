Boys' cross country 2020: Area runners to watch

Top returning area boys’ cross country runners for the 2020 season, with 2019 state finish and time:

* ELI LARSON, jr., Center Point-Urbana — 3rd in 3A, 16:09.

* FORD WASHBURN, soph., Iowa City High — 20th in 4A, 16:10.

* CALEB SHUMACHER, sr., Tipton — 3rd in 2A, 16:11.

* ANDREW BICKFORD, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 22nd in 4A, 16:12.

* NICOLO SCHIANCHI, jr., Iowa City West — 23rd in 4A, 16:13.

* BRADY HOGAN, sr., Decorah — 4th in 3A, 16:15.

* ALEX McCANE, jr., Iowa City West — 32nd in 4A, 16:26.

* LUKE POST, sr., Center Point-Urbana — 9th in 3A, 16:27.

* BRANDON BARKER, sr., Clear Creek Amana — 13th in 3A, 16:30.

* JACK KINZER, sr., Iowa City Liberty — 42nd in 4A, 16:35.

* CALEB SCHILLINGER, sr., Iowa City Liberty — 52nd in 4A, 16:39.

* HUNTER KALOUS, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 55th in 4A, 16:41.

* HARRISON ALRICHS, soph., Monticello — 10th in 2A, 16:42.

* CHRISTIAN MONTOVER, jr., Iowa City Liberty — 62nd in 4A, 16:44.

* TY COSTIGAN, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 63rd in 4A, 16:44.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com