Iowa high school boys' cross country 2019: Area runners and teams to watch

Top area returning boys’ individuals for the 2019 cross country season, with their state finishes and times from 2018.

Runners

Jack Pendergast, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 2nd in 4A, 15:41.

Jacob Green, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — 6th in 4A, 15:54.

Dylan Dolezal, sr., Linn-Mar — 7th in 4A, 15:59.

Lewis Kleman, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington — 11th in 4A, 16:08.

Luke Post, jr., Center Point-Urbana — 4th in 3A, 16:15.

Max Locher, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington — 19th in 4A, 16:17.

Jack Sexton, sr., Clear Creek Amana — 7th in 3A, 16:21.

Cole Hemann, sr., Marion — 11th in 3A, 16:32.

Caleb Shumaker, jr., Tipton — 4th in 2A, 16:33.

Ken Wilbur, sr., Iowa City West — 33rd in 4A, 16:37.

Brady Hogan, jr., Decorah — 12th in 3A, 16:38.

McKade Adams, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 41st in 4A, 16:45.

Teams

Top area boys’ teams to watch for the 2019 season.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Coach: Brian Annis

State finish in 2018: 10th in Class 4A

Returning state runners (6): Jacob Green (sr., 6th), Lucas Middlekauff (sr., 55th), Jaxton Hornett (sr., 56th), Wesley Jackson (sr., 82nd), Kayde Bowers (sr., 92nd), Jack Schissel (soph. 99th).

Cedar Rapids Prairie

Coach: Bill Schwarz

State finish in 2018: 6th in Class 4A

Returning state runners (6): Jack Pendergast (sr., 2nd), McKade Adams (sr., 41st), Andrew Bickford (jr., 57th), Hunter Kalous (jr., 64th), Carlo Dannenfelser (sr., 66th), Ryan Neubauer (sr., 81st).

» Cedar Rapids Prairie cross country: 2 teams, 1 big unit

Cedar Rapids Washington

Coach: Will Harte

State finish in 2018: 3rd in Class 4A

Returning state runners (5): Lewis Kleman (sr., 11th), Max Locher (sr., 19th), Ethan Stout (jr., 47th), Lukas Engledow (jr., 95th), Ryan McCaffrey (soph., 115th)

Clear Creek Amana

Coach: Ben Robison

State finish in 2018: Class 3A runner-up

Returning state runners (5): Jack Sexton (sr., 7th), Brandon Barker (jr., 22nd), Caleb Alcorn (jr., 25th), Nick O’Connor (sr., 27th), Gavin Zillyette (soph., 76th)

Maquoketa Valley

Coach: Pat Meehan

State finish in 2018: 7th in Class 1A

Returning state runners (5): Chance Downs (sr., 35th), Ethan Doyl (jr., 50th), Nolan Ries (soph., 65th), Derek Mensen (sr., 88th), Mason Lubben (sr., 96th)

Tipton

Coach: Eric Walsh

State finish in 2018: Class 2A champion

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Returning state runners (5): Caleb Shumaker (jr., 4th), Trent Pelzer (sr., 19th), Landan Hill (sr., 34th), Andrew Olseen (sr., 43rd), Cody Bohlmann (soph., 90th)

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com