Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: State championship round, May Mascot Madness

Championship Monday has arrived for May Mascot Madness.

This began three weeks ago with an 81-team field of defunct Iowa high schools, in an effort to determine the best nickname of days gone by.

Three schools remain — the East Monona Thunderhawks, the Everly Cattlefeeders and the Klemme Shamrocks.

Vote for your favorite, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

East Monona Thunderhawks

• Where were they located? This district was formed in 1963 with the consolidation of Moorhead and Soldier, both of which lie on Highway 183. Moorhead (population 226) is about an hour drive from both Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

• What happened to them? The district closed in 1997 and split between West Harrison and Charter Oak-Ute (now MVAOCOU).

• Colors: Black and gold

• How they advanced: Each round has been the same for the Thunderhawks, who have fallen behind early before a groundswell of support carried them to victory. It happened again in the substate, in which East Monona (186 votes) ran away from the Clutier Charging Czechs (139) and the Zwingle Zippers (99). The Thunderhawks have 571 votes through three layers of competition.

• Championship seed: 3

Everly Cattlefeeders

• Where were they located? Everly (population 603) is just south of U.S. Highway 18, about 10 miles west of Spencer.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Clay Central in 1989 to form Clay Central-Everly. That school’s last season was 2018-19, and the district was split among Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Okoboji, Sioux Central and Spencer.

• Colors: Red and white

• How they advanced: The Cattlefeeders have met little resistance in the first three rounds, earning 70.6, 70.3 and 68.4 percent of the vote. They have received 575 votes, including 188 in the substate round in outpolling the Rathbun Coal Miners (50) and the Lauren Green Hornets (37).

• Championship seed: 2

Klemme Shamrocks

• Where were they located? A town of 470, Klemme is in southeast Hancock County, just off Highway 69, between Garner and Belmond.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Belmond in 1990 to become Belmond-Klemme.

• Colors: Green and white

• How they advanced: In terms of raw votes, the Shamrocks appear to be the favorite. Klemme has picked up 160, 229 and 266 for a total of 655. Their 266 in the substate was well ahead of the Volga City Boatmen (84) and the Ocheyedan Mounders (59).

• Championship seed: 1

