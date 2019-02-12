Xavier's Jaylon Moses finding his basketball rhythm

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two ACL injuries will not stop Jaylon Moses player from playing the game he loves.

A sophomore on the Xavier boys’ basketball team, Moses has returned from his injuries and has played in 14 of the Saints’ 17 games this season. He is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

“I tore it the first time by doing an alley-oop in a game, and when I landed, a defender ran into me and it tore my right ACL,” Moses said. “The second time was in practice and I did an alley-oop and landed on the same leg and it tore again.”

Moses’s recovery has taken him a year-and-a-half, leaving him eager to get back in action.

“It feels good to be on the court with them and to play,” Moses said. “I cannot wait for us to keep playing and working to get to state.”

The effort by Moses has not gone unnoticed, especially by his teammates.

“Since being back, Jaylon has brought our team a lot of energy,” senior and team captain Kyle Moeder said. “He has been a great offensive presence for us and has been a great spark on both ends of the floor.”

Moses came back a little timid and still is trying to get his confidence back with the help of his teammates and coaches.

“Having Jaylon back in the lineup gives our team a big boost,” head coach Ryan Luehrsmann said. “He is a terrific shooter and skilled player with great length. The sky is the limit for Jaylon if he continues to work at it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

The coaches have taken it slow with Moses to get him back into a rhythm. They are gradually bringing him along.

“Off the court, he is a guy that is committed to getting better year-round,” Luehrsmann said. “He sets a great example for other guys in our program in how dedicated you need to be.

” Coach Luehrsmann said.

The team will be back in action on their home court against Waterloo East on Monday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Saints (8-9, 5-9) are scheduled to host Jefferson (8-9, 6-8) tonight at 7:30 p.m.