Prep Basketball

Xavier senior have big basketball dreams

HS journalism: Losing in substate semifinals left 'sour taste' last season

Xavier’s Tre McCrary, pushing past West’s Nicholas Pepin during a game earlier this month, is one of the Saints’ seniors trying to get the team back to state this year. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Xavier’s Tre McCrary, pushing past West’s Nicholas Pepin during a game earlier this month, is one of the Saints’ seniors trying to get the team back to state this year. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
By Libby Arnold, Xavier senior

CEDAR RAPIDS — Losing early in the postseason is no way to end a season.

The Cedar Rapids Xavier boys’ basketball team made it to the substate semifinals last season. This year’s team is motivated and hungry for more, especially the senior class.

“Losing so early last season left a sour taste in our mouth so I think everyone is excited to prove to everyone that we can be a contender this year,” senior Tre McCrary said.

The seniors are leading that charge.

“For the seniors, it is our last season. It was a bad feeling not making it to state last season,” senior Jake Beckmann said. “We want to make this last season count.”

This is Coach Mike Freeman’s first year on the job and the team is excited to see where he will take them.

“I think Coach Freeman is really going to help us improve this year,” senior Davis Wagner said.

An important element to the boys’ basketball program this year is chemistry.

“A goal for me this season is to build good team chemistry, which Coach Freeman is emphasizing this year,” Wagner said. “It is up to the seniors to make sure that happens.”

With a team chemistry mind-set, the Saints have set big goals.

“Everyone within our program knows that we could make a big impact come postseason time,” McCrary said. “Our main goal this year is to make it to state and compete for a championship.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Along with their goals, the Saints are excited to make memories with their teammates and have fun throughout the season.

“I’m really excited to have fun this season and create a lot of memories with my teammates,” Beckmann said. “I’m also really excited to celebrate wins with my team.”

The Saints are 2-5 and have lost five in a row. They play at Iowa City Liberty on Friday.

By Libby Arnold, Xavier senior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Top 7 remain unchanged

Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 7, 2020)

Unheralded Jaxon Heth comes off bench to help Cedar Falls past Cedar Rapids Prairie

Short-handed Iowa City West boys' basketball outlasts No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

RAGBRAI, in mea culpa over past philanthropic practices, commits more to Iowa charities

Boston Fish is gone, but Bostons has opened, and The Fish is in the works

Chew on This: Osgood's closing, Five Guys coming to Coralville

Iowa's mental health services seeks two leaders instead of one to replace outgoing administrator

Audit finds process shortcomings in University of Iowa human-subjects research

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.