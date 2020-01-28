Prep Basketball

Xavier boys' basketball awards hard work on and off the court

HS journalism: Saints pick captains based on practice performance

Xavier's Davis Wagner, driving up the court in a game earlier this month, said it's great to see hard work pay off and b
Xavier’s Davis Wagner, driving up the court in a game earlier this month, said it’s great to see hard work pay off and be awarded. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
By Libby Arnold, Xavier senior

CEDAR RAPIDS — Most high school basketball teams have a warm up shirt with their last name on the back and their school name on the front.

Most also have dedicated captains throughout the season.

The Cedar Rapids Xavier boys’ basketball team does these things in a unique way.

The Saints have new captains every game. Their captains are the ones who reflect the hardest workers at practice all week leading up to game day.

“To be named a captain just shows that you put in that work and gave 100 percent effort in practice all week,” senior Tre McCrary said.

Not only do they award their captains in a unique way, the Saints also have different warm-up shirts. Shirts are adorned with symbols, like the phrase, “Iron Saint,” the Xavier “X,” a single cross, a double cross and Iron Saint shorts.

Each symbol represents different levels of points earned during the offseason. They can be earned for work in the weight room and shot performance.

“The meaning of the warm ups is recognizing who worked hard in the weight room and on their shot over the summer,” senior Davis Wagner said.

“Individually, it shows how much work each and every kid puts in during the offseason that many people don’t see,” junior Jack Lux said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the scenes, the Saints have put in work throughout the season and offseason, not only working for themselves, but for the Xavier community.

“Xavier is a different community and we strive to be better every day, even when people aren’t watching,” Lux said. “I think it’s cool that we get to show that on a little thing like a warmup.”

The Saints (5-7) have won three of their last four games and travel to Western Dubuque (3-10) tonight.

“To know that you worked hard on something you want to succeed in, it makes winning games that much more worth it,” Wagner said.

By Libby Arnold, Xavier senior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Magical Marion does it again, beats DeWitt Central in OT on buzzer beater

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Iowa City West back at No. 1 in Class 4A

Recruiting is a season within the season for Iowa's Fran McCaffery

Riley Wright's career-high 28 lifts Marion girls' basketball past Kennedy

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

22-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

Are you really sensitive to cold? Raynaud's syndrome could be to blame for numbness, pain

Iowa City sex assault survivor was scared for her life but 'never stopped fighting'

Armed robbery reported at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School parking lot

Ban on driving with hand-held devices advances in Iowa Legislature

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.