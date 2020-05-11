West Delaware turns to newbie Drake Schuring for its boys' head varsity basketball coaching position

CEDAR RAPIDS — He’s only 23 years old, doesn’t even quite have his college degree, yet. That’s coming, don’t worry.

But Drake Schuring has something a lot of other guys his age would love to have in their back pocket: a head coaching job at a boys’ basketball program with a tremendous tradition and promising future.

The Decorah High School grad has been hired to replace Matt Uthoff to lead the Hawks, Activities Director Matt Weis announced Monday night. Uthoff recently stepped down after seven seasons to take over the girls’ program at West Delaware, in hopes of eventually coaching his daughters.

Schuring coached a Linn-Mar High School freshman team this past season, so this is a step up anyway you look at it.

“He only has one year of head coaching experience but really blew us away at the interview,” Weis said. “And (Linn-Mar AD) Dave Brown and (head varsity coach) Chris Robertson gave us great recommendations. Having Uthoff around still will be helpful to him as well. Really excited to see what he can do.” West Delaware went just 6-16 last season but returns every kid who played for the Hawks in a district loss.

“The returners we have for this upcoming season, we return a lot of the same guys that played minutes last year,” Schuring said. “I don’t know, it’s kind of one of those things where you have a real positive mindset about this upcoming season. I’m looking forward to helping everyone grow in that same situation.”

Schuring spent two years studying at Luther and one at Northern Iowa. He is finishing up his college obligations on line.

His father Tim Schuring was just named head womens’ basketball coach at Mount Mercy University after a couple of other head coaching jobs over the years and the creation of TNT5 Basketball Development in town.

“The coaching staff at Linn-Mar is amazing, from top to bottom,” Drake Schuring said. “Chris Robertson has been there forever, all of his assistants are great guys. He was an open book. I had the pleasure to sit in on some practices and watching games. Just the maturity and the way that he handles a lot of situations, that’s just stuff you can’t teach sometimes. You’ve got to be there to watch it. I think that’s what I gained from him the most.”

