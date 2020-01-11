Weather postpones Saturday's Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout

CEDAR RAPIDS — Poor winter weather has postponed Saturday’s Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout boys’ basketball event at Coe College. It will be played now February 1 at Cornell College.

The Shootout features seven games, all to be played with a 35-second shot clock.

The games are Don Bosco and Alburnett, Iowa City Liberty and Carlisle, Central City and Edgewood-Colesburg, Linn-Mar and West Des Moines Valley, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Charles City, Iowa City High and Waterloo West, and Cedar Rapids Kennedy and St. James Academy of Kansas.

