Updated Iowa high school basketball Class 1A, 2A boys' basketball postseason schedules

The updated Iowa high school boys' basketball postseason schedule.
Thursday's Class 1A district first round
Area
Belle Plaine vs. Springville, at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.
BGM vs. HLV, at Lynnville-Sully, 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville vs. Janesville at Rockford, 6:30 p.m.
Clayton Ridge at Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 p.m.
Collins-Maxwell at Lynnville-Sully, 8 p.m.
Colo-Nesco at Montezuma, 8 p.m.
East Buchanan vs. Don Bosco, at Wapsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Elkader Central at Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.
Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.
Iowa Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Keota at Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Lisbon at Alburnett, 8 p.m.
Lone Tree vs. WACO, at Iowa Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley vs. Central City, at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.
Meskwaki Settlement School vs. Hudson, at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:30 p.m
North Tama vs. Ackley AGWSR, at West Fork, 6:30 p.m.
Postville at Wapsie Valley, 8 p.m.
Turkey Valley vs. Nashua-Plainfield, at Saint Ansgar, 6:30 p.m.
Sigourney vs. Baxter, at Montezuma, 6:30 p.m.
South Winneshiek vs. MFL MarMac, at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.
Starmont at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.
State
Avoca AHSTW vs. Woodbine, at Westside Ar-We-Va
Audubon vs. Logan-Magnolia, at Exira-EHK
Conrad BCLUW at West Fork
Belmond-Klemme at Mason City Newman
Boyer Valley at Exira-EHK
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Central Lyon vs. Graettinger GTRA, at South O'Brien
Clarinda Academy vs. Murray, at Bedford
Earlham vs. Anita CAM, at Martensdale-St. Marys
East Union at Bedford
Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette, at Clinton Prince of Peace
Eldon Cardinal at New London
Fort Dodge St. Edmond vs. North Iowa, at Algona Garrigan
Fort Madison Holy Trinity at Pekin
Griswold at East Mills
Grundy Center at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Harris-Lake Park at South O’Brien
Hartley HMS vs. Trinity Christian, at George-Little Rock
Heartland Christian at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Akron-Westfield, at Lawton-Bronson
Lenox at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas vs. Corydon Wayne, at Moravia
Marcus MMCRU at George-Little Rock
Moulton-Udell vs. Grand View Christian, at Saydel
Nodaway Valley vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, at Ankeny Christian
North Union at Algona Garrigan
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda
Riceville at Rockford
Ridge View vs. River Valley, at Sioux Central
Seymour at Moravia
Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Siouxland Christian at LeMars Gehlen
Sloan Westwood at Remsen St. Mary’s
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys
Stanton vs. Oakland Riverside, at Ridge View
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Sioux Central
Tripoli at Saint Ansgar
Twin Cedars vs. North Mahaska, at Saydel
West Bend-Mallard vs. IKM-Manning, at Sioux Central
West Hancock vs. Central Springs, at Mason City Newman
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson
Thursday's Class 2A district first round
Area
Albia vs. Pella Christian, at Eddyville EBF
Cascade vs. Northeast, at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Mediapolis, at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman vs. Oelwein, at North Linn, 6:30 p.m.
Jesup at North Linn, 8 p.m.
New Hampton vs. Aplington-Parkesburg, at Crestwood, 6:30 p.m.
Tipton at Monticello, 8 p.m.
Wapello vs. West Branch, at Camanche, 6:30 p.m.
West Burlington at Iowa City Regina, 8 p.m.
State
Alta-Aurelia vs. East Sac County at Ida Grove OABCIG
Carroll Kuemper at Ida Grove OABCIG
Chariton vs. Monroe PCM, at Van Meter
Clarinda at Treynor
Clarion CGD at South Hamilton
Davis County at Eddyville EBF
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Forest City
Mount Ayr at Des Moines Christian
Ogden vs. Madrid, at South Central Calhoun
Orange City Unity Christian, at Sioux Center
Osage at Crestwood
Panorama vs. Woodward-Granger, at Des Moines Christian
Pleasantville at Van Meter
Pocahontas vs. Lake Mills, at Forest City
Rock Valley at Western Christian
Sheldon at West Sioux
Sibley-Ocheyedan at Boyden-Hull
South Hardin vs. Garner GHV, at Jewell
Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Dike-New Hartford
Underwood vs. Tri-Center, at Treynor
West Marshall vs. Denver, at Dike-New Hartford
Wilton at Camanche