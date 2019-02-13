Prep Basketball

Updated Iowa high school basketball Class 1A, 2A boys' basketball postseason schedules

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Aaron Price (2) is surrounded by North Linn’s David Seber (22) and Trevor Boge (40) during the first quarter of their high school basketball game during the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Price (2) is surrounded by North Linn's David Seber (22) and Trevor Boge (40) during the first quarter of their high school basketball game during the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The updated Iowa high school boys' basketball postseason schedule.

Thursday's Class 1A district first round

Area

Belle Plaine vs. Springville, at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.

BGM vs. HLV, at Lynnville-Sully, 6:30 p.m.

Clarksville vs. Janesville at Rockford, 6:30 p.m.

Clayton Ridge at Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 p.m.

Collins-Maxwell at Lynnville-Sully, 8 p.m.

Colo-Nesco at Montezuma, 8 p.m.

East Buchanan vs. Don Bosco, at Wapsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Elkader Central at Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.

Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.

Iowa Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Keota at Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Lisbon at Alburnett, 8 p.m.

Lone Tree vs. WACO, at Iowa Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley vs. Central City, at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.

Meskwaki Settlement School vs. Hudson, at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:30 p.m

North Tama vs. Ackley AGWSR, at West Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Postville at Wapsie Valley, 8 p.m.

Turkey Valley vs. Nashua-Plainfield, at Saint Ansgar, 6:30 p.m.

Sigourney vs. Baxter, at Montezuma, 6:30 p.m.

South Winneshiek vs. MFL MarMac, at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.

Starmont at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m. 

State

Avoca AHSTW vs. Woodbine, at Westside Ar-We-Va

Audubon vs. Logan-Magnolia, at Exira-EHK

Conrad BCLUW at West Fork

Belmond-Klemme at Mason City Newman

Boyer Valley at Exira-EHK

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Central Lyon vs. Graettinger GTRA, at South O'Brien

Clarinda Academy vs. Murray, at Bedford

Earlham vs. Anita CAM, at Martensdale-St. Marys

East Union at Bedford

Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette, at Clinton Prince of Peace

Eldon Cardinal at New London

Fort Dodge St. Edmond vs. North Iowa, at Algona Garrigan

Fort Madison Holy Trinity at Pekin

Griswold at East Mills

Grundy Center at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Harris-Lake Park at South O’Brien

Hartley HMS vs. Trinity Christian, at George-Little Rock

Heartland Christian at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Akron-Westfield, at Lawton-Bronson

Lenox at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas vs. Corydon Wayne, at Moravia

Marcus MMCRU at George-Little Rock

Moulton-Udell vs. Grand View Christian, at Saydel

Nodaway Valley vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, at Ankeny Christian

North Union at Algona Garrigan

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda

Riceville at Rockford

Ridge View vs. River Valley, at Sioux Central

Seymour at Moravia

Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Siouxland Christian at LeMars Gehlen

Sloan Westwood at Remsen St. Mary’s

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Stanton vs. Oakland Riverside, at Ridge View

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Sioux Central

Tripoli at Saint Ansgar

Twin Cedars vs. North Mahaska, at Saydel

West Bend-Mallard vs. IKM-Manning, at Sioux Central

West Hancock vs. Central Springs, at Mason City Newman

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson

 

Thursday's Class 2A district first round

Area

Albia vs. Pella Christian, at Eddyville EBF

Cascade vs. Northeast, at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

Danville vs. Mediapolis, at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman vs. Oelwein, at North Linn, 6:30 p.m.

Jesup at North Linn, 8 p.m.

New Hampton vs. Aplington-Parkesburg, at Crestwood, 6:30 p.m.

Tipton at Monticello, 8 p.m.

Wapello vs. West Branch, at Camanche, 6:30 p.m.

West Burlington at Iowa City Regina, 8 p.m. 

State

Alta-Aurelia vs. East Sac County at Ida Grove OABCIG

Carroll Kuemper at Ida Grove OABCIG

Chariton vs. Monroe PCM, at Van Meter

Clarinda at Treynor

Clarion CGD at South Hamilton

Davis County at Eddyville EBF

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Forest City

Mount Ayr at Des Moines Christian

Ogden vs. Madrid, at South Central Calhoun

Orange City Unity Christian, at Sioux Center

Osage at Crestwood

Panorama vs. Woodward-Granger, at Des Moines Christian

Pleasantville at Van Meter

Pocahontas vs. Lake Mills, at Forest City

Rock Valley at Western Christian

Sheldon at West Sioux

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Boyden-Hull

South Hardin vs. Garner GHV, at Jewell

Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Dike-New Hartford

Underwood vs. Tri-Center, at Treynor

West Marshall vs. Denver, at Dike-New Hartford

Wilton at Camanche

