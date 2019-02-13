Updated Class 1A-2A Boys' Basketball Postseason Schedules

WEDNESDAY

CLASS 1A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND

Area

Elkader Central at Midland

English Valleys at Iowa Valley

Lisbon vs. Cedar Valley Christian at Marengo

Starmont vs. Lansing Kee at Monona

Tri-County at Colo-NESCO

West Central at Clarksville

State

BCLUW at Garwin GMG

Clay Central-Everly at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union

Diagonal at Lenox

Glidden-Ralston at Storm Lake St. Mary’s

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren

North Butler vs. Riceville at Clarksville

Northwood-Kensett at North Union

CLASS 2A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND

Area

Jesup vs. North Cedar

LaPorte City Union at Dyersville Beckman

New Hampton at Waukon

Tipton vs. Durant

West Burlington at Mid-Prairie

Williamsburg at Albia

State

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Roland-Story

Columbus Junction at Wapello

Colfax-Mingo vs. Pleasantville

Danville vs. Central Lee

Davis County vs. Van Buren

Eagle Grove at South Hardin

Greene County vs. Southeast Valley

Interstate 35 at Chariton

Missouri Valley at Alta-Aurelia

Mount Ayr vs. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center

Panorama at West Central Valley

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. East Marshall

Waterloo Columbus at West Marshall

Wilton vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Woodward Academy at Ogden

THURSDAY

CLASS 1A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND

Area

Belle Plaine vs. Springville at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.

BGM vs. HLV at Sully, 6:30 p.m.

Clayton Ridge at Ed-Co, 8 p.m.

Collins-Maxwell at Lynnville-Sully, 8 p.m.

East Buchanan vs. Don Bosco at Wapsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.

Iowa Valley or English Valleys at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Keota at Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Lisbon or Cedar Valley Christian at Alburnett, 8 p.m.

Lone Tre vs. WACO at Iowa Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley vs. Central City at Edgewood, 6:30 p.m.

Meskwaki Settlement School vs. Hudson at Reinbeck, 6:30 p.m

Midland or Elkader Central at. Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.

North Tama vs. AGWSR at Sheffield, 6:30 p.m.

Postville at Wapsie Valley, 8 p.m.

Tri-County or Colo-NESCO at Montezuma, 8 p.m.

Turkey Valley vs. Nashua-Plainfield at Saint Ansgar, 6:30 p.m.

Sigourney vs. Baxter at Montezuma, 6:30 p.m.

South Winneshiek vs. MFL/Mar-Mac at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.

Starmont or Lansing Kee at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.

West Central or Clarksville vs. Janesville at Rockford, 6:30 p.m.

State

Avoca AHST vs. Woodbine at Westside

Audubon vs. Logan-Magnolia at Exira

Belmond-Klemme at Mason City Newman

BCLUW or Garwin GMG at West Fork

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Central Lyon vs. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Paullina

Clarinda Academy vs. Murray at Bedford

Diagonal or Lenox at Mormon Trail

Earlham vs. Cumberland-Anita-Massena at Martensdale

East Union at Bedford

Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette at Clinton

Eldon Cardinal at New London

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimnballton

Fort Dodge St. Edmond vs. North Iowa at Algona

Fort Madison Holy Trinity at Pekin

Griswold at East Mills

Grundy Center at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Harris-Lake Park at South O’Brien

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Trinity Christian at George

Heartland Christian at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Akron-Westfield at Lawton

Melcher-Dallas vs. Corydon Wayne at Moravia

MMCRU or Clay Central-Everly at George-Little Rock

Nodaway Valley vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian

North Butler or Riceville at Rockford

North Union or Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian

Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda

Ridge View vs. River Valley at Sioux Rapids

Seymour at Moravia

Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at Council Bluffs

Siouxland Christian at LeMars Gehlen

Sloan Westwood at Remsen St. Mary’s

Southeast Warren or Moulton-Udell vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Mary’s

Stanton vs. Oakland Riverside at Malvern

Storm Lake St. Mary’s or Glidden-Ralston at Sioux Central

Tripoli at Saint Ansgar

Twin Cedars vs. North Mahaska at Saydel

West Bend-Mallard vs. IKM-Manning at Sioux Rapids

West Hancock vs. Central Springs at Mason City

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson

CLASS 2A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND

Area

Cascade vs. Northeast Goose Lake at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman or LaPorte City Union vs. Oelwein at North Linn, 6:30 p.m.

Jesup or North Cedar at North Linn, 8 p.m.

Danville or Central Lee vs. Mediapolis at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Prairie or West Burlington at Iowa City Regina, 8 p.m.

Tipton or Durant at Monticello, 8 p.m.

Wapello or Columbus Junction vs. West Branch at Camanche, 6:30 p.m.

Waukon or New Hampton vs. Aplington-Parkesburg at Cresco, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsburg or Albia vs. Pella Christian at Eddyville

State

Alta/Aurelia vs. East Sac County at Ida Grove

Carroll Kuemper at OABCIG

Chariton or Interstate 35 vs. Prairie City-Monroe at Van Meter

Clarinda at Treynor

Davis County or Van Buren at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Forest City

Greene County or Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun

Louisa-Muscatine or Wilton at Camanche

Mount Ayr or Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center at Des Moines Christian

Ogden or Woodward Academy vs. Madrid at Lake City

Orange City Unity Christian at Sioux Center

Osage at Crestwood

Panorama or West Central Valley vs. Woodward-Granger at Des Moines Christian

Pleasantville or Colfax-Mingo at Van Meter

Pocahontas vs. Lake Mills at Forest City

Rock Valley at Western Christian

Roland-Story or Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at South Hamilton

Sheldon at West Sioux

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Boyden-Hull

South Hardin or Eagle Grove vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Jewell

Sumner-Fredericksburg or East Marashall at Dike-New Hartford

Underwood vs. Tri-Center at Treynor

West Marshall or Waterloo Columbus vs. Denver at Dike