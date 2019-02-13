Updated Class 1A-2A Boys' Basketball Postseason Schedules

WEDNESDAY
CLASS 1A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND
Area
Elkader Central at Midland
English Valleys at Iowa Valley
Lisbon vs. Cedar Valley Christian at Marengo
Starmont vs. Lansing Kee at Monona
Tri-County at Colo-NESCO
West Central at Clarksville
State
BCLUW at Garwin GMG
Clay Central-Everly at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union
Diagonal at Lenox
Glidden-Ralston at Storm Lake St. Mary’s
Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren
North Butler vs. Riceville at Clarksville
Northwood-Kensett at North Union
CLASS 2A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND
Area
Jesup vs. North Cedar
LaPorte City Union at Dyersville Beckman
New Hampton at Waukon
Tipton vs. Durant
West Burlington at Mid-Prairie
Williamsburg at Albia
State
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Roland-Story
Columbus Junction at Wapello
Colfax-Mingo vs. Pleasantville
Danville vs. Central Lee
Davis County vs. Van Buren
Eagle Grove at South Hardin
Greene County vs. Southeast Valley
Interstate 35 at Chariton
Missouri Valley at Alta-Aurelia
Mount Ayr vs. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center
Panorama at West Central Valley
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. East Marshall
Waterloo Columbus at West Marshall
Wilton vs. Louisa-Muscatine
Woodward Academy at Ogden
THURSDAY
CLASS 1A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND
Area
Belle Plaine vs. Springville at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.
BGM vs. HLV at Sully, 6:30 p.m.
Clayton Ridge at Ed-Co, 8 p.m.
Collins-Maxwell at Lynnville-Sully, 8 p.m.
East Buchanan vs. Don Bosco at Wapsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.
Iowa Valley or English Valleys at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Keota at Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Lisbon or Cedar Valley Christian at Alburnett, 8 p.m.
Lone Tre vs. WACO at Iowa Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley vs. Central City at Edgewood, 6:30 p.m.
Meskwaki Settlement School vs. Hudson at Reinbeck, 6:30 p.m
Midland or Elkader Central at. Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.
North Tama vs. AGWSR at Sheffield, 6:30 p.m.
Postville at Wapsie Valley, 8 p.m.
Tri-County or Colo-NESCO at Montezuma, 8 p.m.
Turkey Valley vs. Nashua-Plainfield at Saint Ansgar, 6:30 p.m.
Sigourney vs. Baxter at Montezuma, 6:30 p.m.
South Winneshiek vs. MFL/Mar-Mac at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.
Starmont or Lansing Kee at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.
West Central or Clarksville vs. Janesville at Rockford, 6:30 p.m.
State
Avoca AHST vs. Woodbine at Westside
Audubon vs. Logan-Magnolia at Exira
Belmond-Klemme at Mason City Newman
BCLUW or Garwin GMG at West Fork
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Central Lyon vs. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Paullina
Clarinda Academy vs. Murray at Bedford
Diagonal or Lenox at Mormon Trail
Earlham vs. Cumberland-Anita-Massena at Martensdale
East Union at Bedford
Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette at Clinton
Eldon Cardinal at New London
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimnballton
Fort Dodge St. Edmond vs. North Iowa at Algona
Fort Madison Holy Trinity at Pekin
Griswold at East Mills
Grundy Center at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Harris-Lake Park at South O’Brien
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Trinity Christian at George
Heartland Christian at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Akron-Westfield at Lawton
Melcher-Dallas vs. Corydon Wayne at Moravia
MMCRU or Clay Central-Everly at George-Little Rock
Nodaway Valley vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian
North Butler or Riceville at Rockford
North Union or Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda
Ridge View vs. River Valley at Sioux Rapids
Seymour at Moravia
Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at Council Bluffs
Siouxland Christian at LeMars Gehlen
Sloan Westwood at Remsen St. Mary’s
Southeast Warren or Moulton-Udell vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Mary’s
Stanton vs. Oakland Riverside at Malvern
Storm Lake St. Mary’s or Glidden-Ralston at Sioux Central
Tripoli at Saint Ansgar
Twin Cedars vs. North Mahaska at Saydel
West Bend-Mallard vs. IKM-Manning at Sioux Rapids
West Hancock vs. Central Springs at Mason City
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson
CLASS 2A DISTRICT FIRST ROUND
Area
Cascade vs. Northeast Goose Lake at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman or LaPorte City Union vs. Oelwein at North Linn, 6:30 p.m.
Jesup or North Cedar at North Linn, 8 p.m.
Danville or Central Lee vs. Mediapolis at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Prairie or West Burlington at Iowa City Regina, 8 p.m.
Tipton or Durant at Monticello, 8 p.m.
Wapello or Columbus Junction vs. West Branch at Camanche, 6:30 p.m.
Waukon or New Hampton vs. Aplington-Parkesburg at Cresco, 6:30 p.m.
Williamsburg or Albia vs. Pella Christian at Eddyville
State
Alta/Aurelia vs. East Sac County at Ida Grove
Carroll Kuemper at OABCIG
Chariton or Interstate 35 vs. Prairie City-Monroe at Van Meter
Clarinda at Treynor
Davis County or Van Buren at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Forest City
Greene County or Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun
Louisa-Muscatine or Wilton at Camanche
Mount Ayr or Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center at Des Moines Christian
Ogden or Woodward Academy vs. Madrid at Lake City
Orange City Unity Christian at Sioux Center
Osage at Crestwood
Panorama or West Central Valley vs. Woodward-Granger at Des Moines Christian
Pleasantville or Colfax-Mingo at Van Meter
Pocahontas vs. Lake Mills at Forest City
Rock Valley at Western Christian
Roland-Story or Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at South Hamilton
Sheldon at West Sioux
Sibley-Ocheyedan at Boyden-Hull
South Hardin or Eagle Grove vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Jewell
Sumner-Fredericksburg or East Marashall at Dike-New Hartford
Underwood vs. Tri-Center at Treynor
West Marshall or Waterloo Columbus vs. Denver at Dike