Boys’ basketball
Friday
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE SEMIFINALS
Metro-Iowa City-Area
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-11) at Davenport Central (15-6)
Cedar Rapids Washington (9-13) at Dubuque Senior (15-3)
Davenport West (9-12) at Iowa City West (15-4)
Dubuque Hemsptead (10-10) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-3)
Waterloo East (12-8) at Linn-Mar (14-5)
Waterloo West (10-9) at Cedar Falls (16-3)
State
Ankeny Centennial (9-12) at Waukee (18-2)
Council Bluffs Lewis Central (13-9) at Sioux City East (19-1)
Council Bluffs Lincoln (14-8) at Sioux City West (16-4)
Davenport North (10-12) at Bettendorf (20-1)
Des Moines Hoover (13-9) at Johnston (15-6)
Des Moines Lincoln (11-11) at Ames (15-4)
Des Moines Roosevelt (7-14) at West Des Moines Dowling (11-10)
Mason City (8-13) at Des Moines North (17-4)
Pleasant Valley (15-7) at North Scott (20-1)
Southeast Polk (7-14) at West Des Moines Valley (18-4)
Saturday
(All games at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
Area
Alburnett (17-5) vs. WACO (17-4) at Iowa City Liberty
Dunkerton (20-4) vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (19-3) at Wyoming
Montezuma (20-1) vs. Grundy Center (12-10) at Marshalltown
State
Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4) at Clear Lake
Ankeny Christian (23-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-13) at Adel
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22-2) vs. Sioux Central (21-2) at Denison
Grand View Christian (22-1) vs. Mormon Trail (19-4) at Osceola
Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) vs. South O’Brien (20-4) at Orange City
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
Iowa City-Area
Iowa City Regina (19-2) vs. Camanche (20-3) at Muscatine
North Linn (22-0) vs. Cascade (15-6) at Manchester
State
Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas (17-6) at Spirit Lake
Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3) at Harlan
Dike-New Hartford (20-1) vs. Madrid (16-5) at Gilbert
Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek/Ida Grove (18-4) vs. Rock Valley (17-7) at Sioux City East
Pella Christian (14-8) vs. Van Meter (20-2) at Knoxville
South Hamilton (20-1) vs. New Hampton (12-11) at Mason City
Monday
(All games at 7 p.m., unless noted)
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
Metro-Area
Marion (15-5) vs. Maquoketa (20-2) at U.S. Cellular Center, 8 p.m.
West Delaware (16-6) vs. Davenport Assumption (15-8) at U.S. Cellular Center, 6:30 p.m.
State
Clear Lake (21-0) vs. Charles City (14-7) at Mason City
Norwalk (19-4) vs. Gilbert (18-4) at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oskaloosa (15-5) vs. Fairfield (18-3) at Mount Pleasant
Pella (17-5) vs. Huxley Ballard (14-9) at Southeast Polk
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3) vs. Spirit Lake (11-12) at Sioux City Tyson Events Center
Winterset (15-6) vs. Denison-Schleswig (18-4) at Atlantic