Boys’ basketball

Friday

CLASS 4A SUBSTATE SEMIFINALS

Metro-Iowa City-Area

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-11) at Davenport Central (15-6)

Cedar Rapids Washington (9-13) at Dubuque Senior (15-3)

Davenport West (9-12) at Iowa City West (15-4)

Dubuque Hemsptead (10-10) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-3)

Waterloo East (12-8) at Linn-Mar (14-5)

Waterloo West (10-9) at Cedar Falls (16-3)

State

Ankeny Centennial (9-12) at Waukee (18-2)

Council Bluffs Lewis Central (13-9) at Sioux City East (19-1)

Council Bluffs Lincoln (14-8) at Sioux City West (16-4)

Davenport North (10-12) at Bettendorf (20-1)

Des Moines Hoover (13-9) at Johnston (15-6)

Des Moines Lincoln (11-11) at Ames (15-4)

Des Moines Roosevelt (7-14) at West Des Moines Dowling (11-10)

Mason City (8-13) at Des Moines North (17-4)

Pleasant Valley (15-7) at North Scott (20-1)

Southeast Polk (7-14) at West Des Moines Valley (18-4)

Saturday

(All games at 7 p.m.)

CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS

Area

Alburnett (17-5) vs. WACO (17-4) at Iowa City Liberty

Dunkerton (20-4) vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (19-3) at Wyoming

Montezuma (20-1) vs. Grundy Center (12-10) at Marshalltown

State

Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4) at Clear Lake

Ankeny Christian (23-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-13) at Adel

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22-2) vs. Sioux Central (21-2) at Denison

Grand View Christian (22-1) vs. Mormon Trail (19-4) at Osceola

Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) vs. South O’Brien (20-4) at Orange City

CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS

Iowa City-Area

Iowa City Regina (19-2) vs. Camanche (20-3) at Muscatine

North Linn (22-0) vs. Cascade (15-6) at Manchester

State

Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas (17-6) at Spirit Lake

Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3) at Harlan

Dike-New Hartford (20-1) vs. Madrid (16-5) at Gilbert

Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek/Ida Grove (18-4) vs. Rock Valley (17-7) at Sioux City East

Pella Christian (14-8) vs. Van Meter (20-2) at Knoxville

South Hamilton (20-1) vs. New Hampton (12-11) at Mason City

Monday

(All games at 7 p.m., unless noted)

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS

Metro-Area

Marion (15-5) vs. Maquoketa (20-2) at U.S. Cellular Center, 8 p.m.

West Delaware (16-6) vs. Davenport Assumption (15-8) at U.S. Cellular Center, 6:30 p.m.

State

Clear Lake (21-0) vs. Charles City (14-7) at Mason City

Norwalk (19-4) vs. Gilbert (18-4) at Dallas Center-Grimes

Oskaloosa (15-5) vs. Fairfield (18-3) at Mount Pleasant

Pella (17-5) vs. Huxley Ballard (14-9) at Southeast Polk

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3) vs. Spirit Lake (11-12) at Sioux City Tyson Events Center

Winterset (15-6) vs. Denison-Schleswig (18-4) at Atlantic