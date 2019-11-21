Prep Basketball

Girls basketball 2019-20: Area players to watch

17 area IPSWA all-staters return from last season

Center Point-Urbana’s Adrianna Katcher (4) makes a basket after a steal during the 2019 state basketball tournament. Katcher is one of 17 returning area all-staters. (The Gazette)
Center Point-Urbana's Adrianna Katcher (4) makes a basket after a steal during the 2019 state basketball tournament. Katcher is one of 17 returning area all-staters. (The Gazette)

Area players to watch for the 2019-20 girls’ basketball season:

* CAITLYNN DANIELS, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 15.5 points and 5.2 assists per game last season. Shot 46.8 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from 3-point range. Class 4A first-team all-state. Alabama-Birmingham signee.

* HANNAH ERICKSON, sr., Elkader Central — Averaged 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. Class 1A second-team all-state.

* GRACE FLANAGAN, sr., North Linn — Averaged 18.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game last season. Shot 39.6 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line. Class 2A second-team all-state. DMACC commit.

* RYLEY GOEBEL, soph., Center Point-Urbana — Averaged 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season. Shot 57.8 percent from the field. Class 3A second-team all-state.

* ERICA HOFFMAN, sr., East Buchanan — Averaged 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game last season. Shot 70.7 percent from the free-throw line. Class 2A third-team all-state.

* AUBREY JOENS, sr., Iowa City High — Averaged 23.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game last season. Shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 45.8 percent from 3-point range, and 78.0 percent from the free-throw line. Class 5A first-team all-state. Iowa State signee.

* ADRIANNA KATCHER, sr., Center Point-Urbana — Averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game last season. Class 3A first-team all-state. Southern Illinois signee.

* AUDREY KOCH, jr., Iowa City West — Averaged 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season. Shot 57.6 percent from the field, including 36.0 percent from 3-point range. Class 5A third-team all-state.

* KAYBA LAUBE, sr., Marion — Averaged 17.3 points per game last season. Shot 50.3 percent from the field, including 46.2 percent from 3-point range, and 79.7 percent from the free-throw line. Class 4A first-team all-state. Northern Iowa signee.

* SIDNEY McCREA, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — Averaged 16.1 points and 3.6 assists per game. Shot 50.4 percent from the field, including 46.9 percent from 3-point range, and 73.8 percent from the free-throw line. Class 5A second-team all-state. Northern Illinois signee.

* NICOLE McDERMOTT, sr., Cascade — Averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Shot 53.1 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from 3-point range, and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line. Class 2A first-team all-state. Clarke University signee.

* ROSE NKUMU, sr., Iowa City High — Averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game last season. Shot 50.2 percent from the field, 74.6 percent from the free-throw line. Class 5A second-team all-state. Marquette signee.

* KARSYN STRATTON, sr., Clear Creek Amana — Averaged 19.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. Shot 47.4 peercent from the field. Class 4A second-team all-state.

* HANNAH STUELKE, soph., Cedar Rapids Washington — Averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season. Shot 55.4 percent from the field. Class 5A second-team all-state. Iowa commit.

* ELLA VAN WEELDEN, jr., Marion — Averaged 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. Shot 49.0 percent from the field, including 37.4 percent from 3-point range. Class 4A second-team all-state. Valparaiso commit.

* SHATEAH WETERING, sr., Montezuma — Averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season. Shot 56.1 percent from the field. Class 1A first-team all-state. Iowa signee.

* RILEY WRIGHT, jr., Marion — Averaged 12.4 points and 5.0 assists last season. Shot 49.6 percent from the field. Class 4A first-team all-state. Northern Iowa commit.

