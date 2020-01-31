Iowa high school regional girls' basketball: The Gazette's final mock pairings

We are about one week away from the release of Iowa high school regional girls’ basketball pairings in Class 3A, 2A and 1A (Feb. 5 or 6), and about two weeks away in Class 5A and 4A (Feb. 12 or 13).

In the meantime, here are our mock brackets:

Class 5A

Region 1

Iowa City Liberty at Pleasant Valley, winner at Iowa City High

Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Region 2

Des Moines North at Des Moines East, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Ankeny at Sioux City East

Region 3

Davenport West at Bettendorf, winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf at Dubuque Hempstead

Region 4

Des Moines Lincoln at Fort Dodge, winner at Johnston

Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Region 5

Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, winner at Waukee

Iowa City West at Ames

Region 6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ottumwa, winner at Southeast Polk

Des Moines Roosevelt at West Des Moines Valley

Region 7

Davenport Central at Dubuque Senior, winner at Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Washington at Urbandale

Region 8

Marshalltown at Linn-Mar, winner at Waterloo West

Indianola at Ankeny Centennial

Class 4A

Region 1

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, winner at Glenwood

Storm Lake at Le Mars, winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2

Perry at Carroll, winner at Lewis Central

Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, winner at Grinnell

Region 3

Boone at Dallas Center-Grimes, winner at Ballard

Spencer at Webster City, winner at Mason City

Region 4

Newton at Norwalk, winner at Gilbert

Waterloo East at Charles City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Region 5

West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Center Point-Urbana

Pella at Carlisle, winner at Bondurant-Farrar

Region 6

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Clinton at Maquoketa, winner at DeWitt Central

Region 7

Oskaloosa at Fairfield, winner at Marion

Winterset at Knoxville, winner at Clear Creek Amana

Region 8

Burlington at Fort Madison, winner at North Scott

Mount Pleasant at Washington, winner at Keokuk

Class 3A

Region 1

Ida Grove OABCIG at Sioux City Heelan

MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon

Sheldon at Cherokee

Sioux Center at Unity Christian

Region 2

Greene County at North Polk

Southeast Valley at Carroll Kuemper

Humboldt at Okoboji

Spirit Lake at Algona

Region 3

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Clarke at Creston

Clarinda at Red Oak

Shenandoah at Atlantic

Region 4

Garner GHV at Clear Lake

Forest City at Estherville ELC

Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont/CAL

South Tama at Nevada

Region 5

Williamsburg at Roland-Story

Monroe PCM at Eddyville EBF

Albia at West Marshall

Mid-Prairie at Chariton

Region 6

Union Community at Dike-New Hartford

Waterloo Columbus at New Hampton

Mount Vernon at Jesup

Benton Community at Vinton-Shellsburg

Region 7

Oelwein at Crestwood

Independence at North Fayette Valley

Camanche at Monticello

Anamosa at Waukon

Region 8

Davis County at West Burlington

Central Lee at Centerville

Tipton at West Liberty

Solon at Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

Region 1

Top bracket

Rock Valley at West Sioux, winner at Western Christian

Boyden-Hull at Central Lyon

Bottom bracket

Lawton-Bronson at South O’Brien, winner at Emmetsburg

Hinton at West Monona

Region 2

Top bracket

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Avoca AHSTW

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Bottom bracket

Interstate 35 at West Central Valley, winner at Mount Ayr

Treynor at Nodaway Valley

Region 3

Top bracket

Alta-Aurelia at Sibley-Ocheyedan, winner at West Hancock

Pocahontas Area at North Union

Bottom bracket

Mapleton MVAOCOU at East Sac County, winner at IKM-Manning

Ridge View at Sioux Central

Region 4

Top bracket

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills, winner at Osage

West Fork at Clarion CGD

Bottom bracket

Eagle Grove at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Panorama

Guthrie Center ACGC at South Central Calhoun

Region 5

Top bracket

South Hardin at Central Springs, winner at Cascade

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Bottom bracket

Madrid at Ogden, winner at Grundy Center

South Hamilton at Aplington-Parkersburg

Region 6

Top bracket

Colfax-Mingo at East Marshall, winner at North Linn

Alburnett at Hudson

Bottom bracket

Pella Christian at Pleasantville, winner at Woodward-Granger

Earlham at Van Meter

Region 7

Top bracket

Clayton Ridge at Postville, winner at MFL MarMac

Dyersville Beckman at Bellevue

Bottom bracket

North Cedar at Durant, winner at Maquoketa Valley

Wilton at Northeast

Region 8

Top bracket

Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County

Pekin at Iowa City Regina

Bottom bracket

Columbus Community at Louisa-Muscatine, winner at West Branch

Wapello at Mediapois

Class 1A

Region 1

Top bracket

Marcus MMCRU, bye

Hartley HMS at Ruthven GTRA

North Iowa at Mason City Newman

Northwood-Kenett at West Bend-Mallard

Bottom bracket

Harris-Lake Park at Kingsley-Pierson

Remsen St. Mary’s at Siouxland Christian

Trinity Christian at Akron-Westfield

George-Little Rock at Le Mars Gehlen

Region 2

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Storm Lake St. Mary’s

Glidden-Ralston at Audubon

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan

Bottom bracket

River Valley at Woodbury Central

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Whiting at Westwood

West Harrison at Heartland Christian

Region 3

Top bracket

Exira-EHK, bye

Oakland Riverside at Murray

Bedford at Lamoni

Diagonal at Lenox

Bottom bracket

Essex at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Griswold at Stanton

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Region 4

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Rockford

Ankeny Christian at Anita CAM

Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Bottom bracket

Valley Lutheran at Ackley AGWSR

Waterloo Christian at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

North Tama at Conrad BCLUW

Garwin GMG at Meskwaki

Region 5

Top bracket

North Mahaska, bye

Highland at English Valleys

Keota at Sigourney

Hillcrest Academy at Iowa Valley

Bottom bracket

Tri-County at Colo-Nesco

Belle Plaine at Baxter

HLV at Lynnville-Sully

BGM at Collins-Maxwell

Region 6

Top bracket

Saint Ansgar, bye

North Butler at Janesville

Nashua-Plainfield at Clarksville

Wapsie Valley at Riceville

Bottom bracket

Don Bosco at East Buchanan

Lisbon at Central City

Cedar Valley Christian at Tripoli

Starmont at Dunkerton

Region 7

Top bracket

Bellevue Marquette, bye

Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley

WACO at Clinton Prince of Peace

Winfield-Mount Union at Lone Tree

Bottom bracket

Midland at Springville

West Central at Lansing Kee

South Winneshiek at Elkader Central

Edgewood-Colesburg at Turkey Valley

Region 8

Top bracket

Montezuma, bye

East Union at Southeast Warren

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys

Bottom bracket

New London at Burlington Notre Dame

Moravia at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne

