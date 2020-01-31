Prep Basketball

Iowa high school regional girls' basketball: The Gazette's final mock pairings

IGHSAU will release the real brackets next week in 1A, 2A and 3A, the following week in 4A and 5A

Iowa City High's Rose Nkumu (3) heads downcourt after a steal during last year's girls' state basketball tournament. The
Iowa City High's Rose Nkumu (3) heads downcourt after a steal during last year's girls' state basketball tournament. The Little Hawks are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.

We are about one week away from the release of Iowa high school regional girls’ basketball pairings in Class 3A, 2A and 1A (Feb. 5 or 6), and about two weeks away in Class 5A and 4A (Feb. 12 or 13).

In the meantime, here are our mock brackets:

Class 5A

Region 1

Iowa City Liberty at Pleasant Valley, winner at Iowa City High

Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Region 2

Des Moines North at Des Moines East, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Ankeny at Sioux City East

Region 3

Davenport West at Bettendorf, winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf at Dubuque Hempstead 

Region 4

Des Moines Lincoln at Fort Dodge, winner at Johnston

Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 

Region 5

Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, winner at Waukee

Iowa City West at Ames

Region 6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ottumwa, winner at Southeast Polk

Des Moines Roosevelt at West Des Moines Valley

Region 7

Davenport Central at Dubuque Senior, winner at Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Washington at Urbandale

Region 8

Marshalltown at Linn-Mar, winner at Waterloo West

Indianola at Ankeny Centennial

 

Class 4A

Region 1

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, winner at Glenwood

Storm Lake at Le Mars, winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2

Perry at Carroll, winner at Lewis Central

Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, winner at Grinnell

Region 3

Boone at Dallas Center-Grimes, winner at Ballard

Spencer at Webster City, winner at Mason City

Region 4

Newton at Norwalk, winner at Gilbert

Waterloo East at Charles City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Region 5

West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Center Point-Urbana

Pella at Carlisle, winner at Bondurant-Farrar

Region 6

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Clinton at Maquoketa, winner at DeWitt Central

Region 7

Oskaloosa at Fairfield, winner at Marion

Winterset at Knoxville, winner at Clear Creek Amana

Region 8

Burlington at Fort Madison, winner at North Scott

Mount Pleasant at Washington, winner at Keokuk

 

Class 3A

Region 1

Ida Grove OABCIG at Sioux City Heelan

MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon

Sheldon at Cherokee

Sioux Center at Unity Christian

Region 2

Greene County at North Polk

Southeast Valley at Carroll Kuemper

Humboldt at Okoboji

Spirit Lake at Algona

Region 3

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Clarke at Creston

Clarinda at Red Oak

Shenandoah at Atlantic

Region 4

Garner GHV at Clear Lake

Forest City at Estherville ELC

Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont/CAL

South Tama at Nevada

Region 5

Williamsburg at Roland-Story

Monroe PCM at Eddyville EBF

Albia at West Marshall

Mid-Prairie at Chariton

Region 6

Union Community at Dike-New Hartford

Waterloo Columbus at New Hampton

Mount Vernon at Jesup

Benton Community at Vinton-Shellsburg

Region 7

Oelwein at Crestwood

Independence at North Fayette Valley

Camanche at Monticello

Anamosa at Waukon

Region 8

Davis County at West Burlington

Central Lee at Centerville

Tipton at West Liberty

Solon at Davenport Assumption

 

Class 2A

Region 1

Top bracket

Rock Valley at West Sioux, winner at Western Christian

Boyden-Hull at Central Lyon

Bottom bracket

Lawton-Bronson at South O’Brien, winner at Emmetsburg

Hinton at West Monona

Region 2

Top bracket

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Avoca AHSTW

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Bottom bracket

Interstate 35 at West Central Valley, winner at Mount Ayr

Treynor at Nodaway Valley

Region 3

Top bracket

Alta-Aurelia at Sibley-Ocheyedan, winner at West Hancock

Pocahontas Area at North Union

Bottom bracket

Mapleton MVAOCOU at East Sac County, winner at IKM-Manning

Ridge View at Sioux Central

Region 4

Top bracket

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills, winner at Osage

West Fork at Clarion CGD

Bottom bracket

Eagle Grove at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Panorama

Guthrie Center ACGC at South Central Calhoun

Region 5

Top bracket

South Hardin at Central Springs, winner at Cascade

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Bottom bracket

Madrid at Ogden, winner at Grundy Center

South Hamilton at Aplington-Parkersburg

Region 6

Top bracket

Colfax-Mingo at East Marshall, winner at North Linn

Alburnett at Hudson

Bottom bracket

Pella Christian at Pleasantville, winner at Woodward-Granger

Earlham at Van Meter

Region 7

Top bracket

Clayton Ridge at Postville, winner at MFL MarMac

Dyersville Beckman at Bellevue

Bottom bracket

North Cedar at Durant, winner at Maquoketa Valley

Wilton at Northeast

Region 8

Top bracket

Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County

Pekin at Iowa City Regina

Bottom bracket

Columbus Community at Louisa-Muscatine, winner at West Branch

Wapello at Mediapois

 

Class 1A

Region 1

Top bracket

Marcus MMCRU, bye

Hartley HMS at Ruthven GTRA

North Iowa at Mason City Newman

Northwood-Kenett at West Bend-Mallard

Bottom bracket

Harris-Lake Park at Kingsley-Pierson

Remsen St. Mary’s at Siouxland Christian

Trinity Christian at Akron-Westfield

George-Little Rock at Le Mars Gehlen

Region 2

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Storm Lake St. Mary’s

Glidden-Ralston at Audubon

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan

Bottom bracket

River Valley at Woodbury Central

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Whiting at Westwood

West Harrison at Heartland Christian

Region 3

Top bracket

Exira-EHK, bye

Oakland Riverside at Murray

Bedford at Lamoni

Diagonal at Lenox

Bottom bracket

Essex at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Griswold at Stanton

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Region 4

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Rockford

Ankeny Christian at Anita CAM

Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Bottom bracket

Valley Lutheran at Ackley AGWSR

Waterloo Christian at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

North Tama at Conrad BCLUW

Garwin GMG at Meskwaki

Region 5

Top bracket

North Mahaska, bye

Highland at English Valleys

Keota at Sigourney

Hillcrest Academy at Iowa Valley

Bottom bracket

Tri-County at Colo-Nesco

Belle Plaine at Baxter

HLV at Lynnville-Sully

BGM at Collins-Maxwell

Region 6

Top bracket

Saint Ansgar, bye

North Butler at Janesville

Nashua-Plainfield at Clarksville

Wapsie Valley at Riceville

Bottom bracket

Don Bosco at East Buchanan

Lisbon at Central City

Cedar Valley Christian at Tripoli

Starmont at Dunkerton

Region 7

Top bracket

Bellevue Marquette, bye

Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley

WACO at Clinton Prince of Peace

Winfield-Mount Union at Lone Tree

Bottom bracket

Midland at Springville

West Central at Lansing Kee

South Winneshiek at Elkader Central

Edgewood-Colesburg at Turkey Valley

Region 8

Top bracket

Montezuma, bye

East Union at Southeast Warren

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys

Bottom bracket

New London at Burlington Notre Dame

Moravia at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne

 

