Iowa high school regional girls' basketball: The Gazette's final mock pairings

We are about one week away from the release of Iowa high school regional girls’ basketball pairings in Class 3A, 2A and 1A (Feb. 5 or 6), and about two weeks away in Class 5A and 4A (Feb. 12 or 13).
In the meantime, here are our mock brackets:
Class 5A
Region 1
Iowa City Liberty at Pleasant Valley, winner at Iowa City High
Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Region 2
Des Moines North at Des Moines East, winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Ankeny at Sioux City East
Region 3
Davenport West at Bettendorf, winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Bettendorf at Dubuque Hempstead
Region 4
Des Moines Lincoln at Fort Dodge, winner at Johnston
Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Region 5
Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, winner at Waukee
Iowa City West at Ames
Region 6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ottumwa, winner at Southeast Polk
Des Moines Roosevelt at West Des Moines Valley
Region 7
Davenport Central at Dubuque Senior, winner at Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids Washington at Urbandale
Region 8
Marshalltown at Linn-Mar, winner at Waterloo West
Indianola at Ankeny Centennial
Class 4A
Region 1
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, winner at Glenwood
Storm Lake at Le Mars, winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Region 2
Perry at Carroll, winner at Lewis Central
Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, winner at Grinnell
Region 3
Boone at Dallas Center-Grimes, winner at Ballard
Spencer at Webster City, winner at Mason City
Region 4
Newton at Norwalk, winner at Gilbert
Waterloo East at Charles City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
Region 5
West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Center Point-Urbana
Pella at Carlisle, winner at Bondurant-Farrar
Region 6
Western Dubuque at Dubuque Wahlert, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Clinton at Maquoketa, winner at DeWitt Central
Region 7
Oskaloosa at Fairfield, winner at Marion
Winterset at Knoxville, winner at Clear Creek Amana
Region 8
Burlington at Fort Madison, winner at North Scott
Mount Pleasant at Washington, winner at Keokuk
Class 3A
Region 1
Ida Grove OABCIG at Sioux City Heelan
MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon
Sheldon at Cherokee
Sioux Center at Unity Christian
Region 2
Greene County at North Polk
Southeast Valley at Carroll Kuemper
Humboldt at Okoboji
Spirit Lake at Algona
Region 3
Saydel at Des Moines Christian
Clarke at Creston
Clarinda at Red Oak
Shenandoah at Atlantic
Region 4
Garner GHV at Clear Lake
Forest City at Estherville ELC
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont/CAL
South Tama at Nevada
Region 5
Williamsburg at Roland-Story
Monroe PCM at Eddyville EBF
Albia at West Marshall
Mid-Prairie at Chariton
Region 6
Union Community at Dike-New Hartford
Waterloo Columbus at New Hampton
Mount Vernon at Jesup
Benton Community at Vinton-Shellsburg
Region 7
Oelwein at Crestwood
Independence at North Fayette Valley
Camanche at Monticello
Anamosa at Waukon
Region 8
Davis County at West Burlington
Central Lee at Centerville
Tipton at West Liberty
Solon at Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
Region 1
Top bracket
Rock Valley at West Sioux, winner at Western Christian
Boyden-Hull at Central Lyon
Bottom bracket
Lawton-Bronson at South O’Brien, winner at Emmetsburg
Hinton at West Monona
Region 2
Top bracket
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Avoca AHSTW
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Bottom bracket
Interstate 35 at West Central Valley, winner at Mount Ayr
Treynor at Nodaway Valley
Region 3
Top bracket
Alta-Aurelia at Sibley-Ocheyedan, winner at West Hancock
Pocahontas Area at North Union
Bottom bracket
Mapleton MVAOCOU at East Sac County, winner at IKM-Manning
Ridge View at Sioux Central
Region 4
Top bracket
Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills, winner at Osage
West Fork at Clarion CGD
Bottom bracket
Eagle Grove at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Panorama
Guthrie Center ACGC at South Central Calhoun
Region 5
Top bracket
South Hardin at Central Springs, winner at Cascade
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver
Bottom bracket
Madrid at Ogden, winner at Grundy Center
South Hamilton at Aplington-Parkersburg
Region 6
Top bracket
Colfax-Mingo at East Marshall, winner at North Linn
Alburnett at Hudson
Bottom bracket
Pella Christian at Pleasantville, winner at Woodward-Granger
Earlham at Van Meter
Region 7
Top bracket
Clayton Ridge at Postville, winner at MFL MarMac
Dyersville Beckman at Bellevue
Bottom bracket
North Cedar at Durant, winner at Maquoketa Valley
Wilton at Northeast
Region 8
Top bracket
Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County
Pekin at Iowa City Regina
Bottom bracket
Columbus Community at Louisa-Muscatine, winner at West Branch
Wapello at Mediapois
Class 1A
Region 1
Top bracket
Marcus MMCRU, bye
Hartley HMS at Ruthven GTRA
North Iowa at Mason City Newman
Northwood-Kenett at West Bend-Mallard
Bottom bracket
Harris-Lake Park at Kingsley-Pierson
Remsen St. Mary’s at Siouxland Christian
Trinity Christian at Akron-Westfield
George-Little Rock at Le Mars Gehlen
Region 2
Top bracket
Algona Garrigan, bye
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Storm Lake St. Mary’s
Glidden-Ralston at Audubon
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan
Bottom bracket
River Valley at Woodbury Central
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Whiting at Westwood
West Harrison at Heartland Christian
Region 3
Top bracket
Exira-EHK, bye
Oakland Riverside at Murray
Bedford at Lamoni
Diagonal at Lenox
Bottom bracket
Essex at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Griswold at Stanton
Southwest Valley at East Mills
Region 4
Top bracket
Newell-Fonda, bye
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Rockford
Ankeny Christian at Anita CAM
Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Bottom bracket
Valley Lutheran at Ackley AGWSR
Waterloo Christian at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
North Tama at Conrad BCLUW
Garwin GMG at Meskwaki
Region 5
Top bracket
North Mahaska, bye
Highland at English Valleys
Keota at Sigourney
Hillcrest Academy at Iowa Valley
Bottom bracket
Tri-County at Colo-Nesco
Belle Plaine at Baxter
HLV at Lynnville-Sully
BGM at Collins-Maxwell
Region 6
Top bracket
Saint Ansgar, bye
North Butler at Janesville
Nashua-Plainfield at Clarksville
Wapsie Valley at Riceville
Bottom bracket
Don Bosco at East Buchanan
Lisbon at Central City
Cedar Valley Christian at Tripoli
Starmont at Dunkerton
Region 7
Top bracket
Bellevue Marquette, bye
Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley
WACO at Clinton Prince of Peace
Winfield-Mount Union at Lone Tree
Bottom bracket
Midland at Springville
West Central at Lansing Kee
South Winneshiek at Elkader Central
Edgewood-Colesburg at Turkey Valley
Region 8
Top bracket
Montezuma, bye
East Union at Southeast Warren
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys
Bottom bracket
New London at Burlington Notre Dame
Moravia at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne
