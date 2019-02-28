Tate Little, and shoe laces, bonded the Anamosa boys' basketball team

ANAMOSA — In a season filled with many ups and downs for the Anamosa boys’ basketball program, you never saw our motivation or enjoyment for the game fade in practice or in games.

As a member of this program, I can attribute this mentality to something so small most people wouldn’t have noticed — our shoelaces.

More so, what our shoelaces represented.

We chose to put green laces in our shoes this season to represent our schoolmate and teammate Tate Little.

Little was in a car accident in the fall that left him seriously injured and shook our community to the core. Little is now attending rehab at a hospital in Ames and is working hard every day to get better — slowly but surely.

This is the reason our team had no problem staying motivated during a 9-8 campaign that ended with a 59-50 loss to Marion. Not only were we representing our friend and teammate, but we also wanted to make him proud. We knew how hard Little was working to get better. so giving up on ourselves every time we faced adversity was not an option. After every tough loss or difficult drill during practice — when we were tired and felt defeated — we would not hang our heads.

We never stayed down for long because when we saw those green laces everything was put in perspective and we could only think one thing — “keep working for Tate.”

That’s exactly what Tate is doing and we knew he wanted us to match his energy.

Just how laces hold shoes together, Little was a major component in holding our team together without ever stepping on the court.