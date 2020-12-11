Prep Basketball

Sydney Mitvalsky's return gives Cedar Rapids Washington energy and attitude

Mitvalsky and Hannah Stuelke combine for 49 points in the Warriors' 77-64 win over Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Washington's Sydney Mitvalsky drives upcourt under pressure from Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Sophia Barrett in t
Cedar Rapids Washington’s Sydney Mitvalsky drives upcourt under pressure from Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Sophia Barrett in the Warriors’ 77-64 victory Friday night at Washington. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Washington Warriors have their motor back.

“I wanted to come back with a vengeance,” Sydney Mitvalsky said after Friday’s triumphant return, a 21-point display to complement star junior Hannah Stuelke in Cedar Rapids Washington’s 77-64 season-opening girls’ basketball verdict over Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday at Washington High School.

“Some things you can’t control, but you always can control attitude.”

A senior who has committed to St. Thomas (Minn.), Mitvalsky gives the Warriors (1-0) attitude and energy. That’s where her absence was felt most of last year, when she was sidelined much of the season with a foot injury.

“She has a lot of passion, and she plays like it,” Washington Coach Chris James said.

Both teams were making their debut after the conclusion (for now, at least) of virtual learning. Both had practiced just five times.

Washington looked well-seasoned from the start and controlled the game throughout.

Led by Stuelke — a junior and a University of Iowa recruit — and Mitvalsky, the Warriors built a 20-point lead by the midpoint of the second quarter and led 45-26 at the break. The largest margin was 68-42, early in the fourth quarter.

“It was a quick turnaround after just five days,” Mitvalsky said. “We were all pretty nervous. We didn’t know how it was going to play out. As a senior, I really had the mindset that you never know when the last game is going to be.”

Stuelke finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds, Mitvalsky had her 21 points, and three others tallied six or more.

“We’re playing a little more spread out,” James said. “That gives Hannah more room to operate down low. We’re not necessarily focused on getting her down there more, but we’re really trying to make her active when she is down there.”

Sophia Barrett led Kennedy (0-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Addy Alber added 10 points.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 77, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 64

At C.R. Washington

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

C.R. KENNEDY (64): Sophia Barrett 5-13 3-4 15, Olivia Pecinovsky 0-2 2-2 2, Ella Cadenhead 1-3 1-2 3, Tori Knight 4-8 0-0 9, Kaliya Sain 2-10 2-3 6, Addy Alber 4-5 2-2 10, Grace Techau 2-7 4-5 9, Janelle Minor 2-5 0-0 5, Kyle Holm 1-4 0-0 2, Alli Palma 1-2 1-2 3, Sidney Osborn 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-59 15-21 64.

C.R. WASHINGTON (77): Sydney Engledow 2-6 2-2 7, Sydney Mitvalsky 8-17 2-2 21, Jaliea Havel 2-4 2-6 6, Lucci O’Donnell 2-3 0-0 5, Hannah Stuelke 9-13 10-16 28, Aeri Thomas 0-2 0-1 0, Keara Powers 3-11 0-0 7, Deja Redmond 0-2 0-0 0, Jocelyn Doyle 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 16-27 77.

Halftime: Washington 45, Kennedy 26. 3-point goals: Kennedy 5-15 (Barrett 2-2, Cadenhead 0-2, Knight 1-2, Sain 0-4, Alber 0-1, Techau 1-2, Minor 1-1, Holm 0-1), Washington 7-19 (Engledow 1-5, Mitvalsky 3-6, Havel 0-1, O’Donnell 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Powers 1-2, Doyle 1-3). Team fouls: Kennedy 22, Washington 16. Fouled out: Cadenhead. Rebounds: Kennedy 42 (Barrett 6), Washington 38 (Stuelke 15). Assists: Kennedy 10 (Pecinovsky 3), Washington 16 (Havel 5). Steals: Kennedy 9 (three with 2), Washington 13 (Mitvalsky 4). Turnovers: Kennedy 25, Washington 15.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Girls' basketball notes: Kennedy, Washington collide Friday in a delayed season opener

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Clear Creek Amana jumps in at No. 5

Experienced Wahlert girls' basketball team tops Xavier, 56-47

Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Dubuque Wahlert girls' basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Complaints about dicamba grow in Iowa, but fines don't

Iowa liquor sales hit record in fiscal 2020 and Black Velvet whisky is still No. 1

Ashley Hinson 'open' to raising Social Security retirement age

Hundreds of Iowa university students disciplined this fall for COVID infractions

Iowa panel bumps up state revenue expectations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.