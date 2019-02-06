High-scoring Suzanna Yoder leads Iowa Mennonite into girls' basketball postseason

No ranked teams from the area will be in action when the girls’ basketball postseason kicks off Thursday.
But the top small-school scorer in the state will be.
Suzanna Yoder leads Iowa Mennonite (9-10) in a Class 1A first-round regional clash with Iowa Valley (5-14). Tipoff is 7 p.m. Thursday at rural Kalona.
Yoder, a senior, is averaging 27.3 points per game. Only one player — West Des Moines Dowling’s mega-recruit Caitlin Clark (31.9 ppg) — scores at a higher rate. Nobody in 1A is close.
IMS is enjoying its best season since 2013-14.
Yoder has been the team’s top scorer each of her four years on the varsity team, and has scored 1,507 points in her career.
Springville is the three-time defending 1A state champion. The Orioles (13-8) have rebuilt nicely after losing the core of their team to graduation, and earned a first-round bye. They’ll face Midland (8-11) or Central City (6-14) in Round 2 on Tuesday.
No. 3 Montezuma (17-1) carries a 16-game winning streak into the postseason and, without a doubt, is the area’s top 1A squad. A state-tournament team last year, Montezuma opens Tuesday against Twin Cedars (6-16) or Moravia (4-13).
Regionals begin Saturday in Class 2A and Class 3A, Tuesday in 4A and 5A.
Thursday's Class 1A regional first round
All games, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Riceville at Rockford
Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan
North Iowa at Mason City Newman
West Central at Turkey Valley
Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler
Region 3
Waterloo Christian at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Starmont at Elkader Central
Edgewood-Colesburg at Dunkerton
North Tama at Don Bosco
Midland at Central City
Region 4
Iowa Valley at Iowa Mennonite
BGM at Meskwaki
HLV at GMG
Lone Tree at Clinton Prince of Peace
Cedar Valley Christian at Cal-Wheatland
Region 5
Twin Cedars at Moravia
English Valleys at Keota
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Winfield-Mount Union at WACO
New London at Burlington Notre Dame
