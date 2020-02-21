Springville girls' basketball on cusp of another state bid after regional rout

IOWA CITY — With a trio of scorers and a couple of staunch defenders, the Springville girls’ basketball team will be tough to eliminate this postseason.

The Class 1A 10th-ranked Orioles are on the doorstep of a sixth trip in a row to the state tournament.

“It would mean everything,” Springville sophomore forward Lauren Wilson said after the Orioles overwhelmed Sigourney, 63-43, in a 1A regional semifinal Friday night at Iowa City High. “We know that tradition never graduates. We are a whole new start. We are all young. We have two seniors and I think it is just a fresh start for us.”

Wilson led all scorers with 19 points, while fellow sophomore forward Morgan Nachazel added 14 for Springville (20-4), which jumped on Sigourney with 21 of the game’s first 25 points and led by as many as 27.

Wilson and Nachazel — who also led Springville with seven rebounds apiece — can consistently be counted on to score for the Orioles, but a third option has routinely surfaced from throughout the Springville roster. Friday night, it was freshman forward Molly Stamp, who equaled a season-high with 16 points.

“When we are all scoring … they don’t know who to stop,” Wilson said.

Defensively, it was the Springville tandem of freshman forward Nia Howard and sophomore reserve forward Savannah Nealman that limited Sigourney’s Megan Stuhr — who entered the contest ranked fourth in all of 1A with 21.2 points per game — to just four points in the first half as the game got out of hand.

Springville will face No. 5 Montezuma (22-1) on Wednesday at either Williamsburg or Iowa City West for the coveted state berth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to continue to beef up our defense,” Springville Coach Christina Zaruba said. “Because right now, our defense is what is keeping us in games. That is really what our focus is and offensively, we continue to do what we do, which is pass and catch the ball, make some good passes when we can and be ready to shoot when we are open.”

Sigourney ends its season at 18-5.

Girls’ basketball

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

At Iowa City High

No. 10 Springville 63, Sigourney 43

SIGOURNEY (43): Kaylee Weber 4 2-4 12, Madelynn Hornback 2 0-0 6, Macy Fisch 0 0-0 0, Megan Stuhr 5 6-8 16, Courtney Hemsley 0 0-0 0, Makenna Hammes 3 0-0 6, Rain Barthelman 1 0-0 3, Totals 15 8-12 43.

SPRINGVILLE (63): Isabel Guerrero 0 2-2 2, Grace Matus 3 0-0 8, Kennedy Breitfelder 1 0-0 2, Savannah Nealman 1 0-1 2, Lauren Wilson 7 4-13 19, Molly Stamp 7 1-4 16, Morgan Nachazel 4 5-6 14, Lily Clark 0 0-0 0, Nia Howard 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 12-26 63.

Sigourney 3 6 16 18—43

Springville 15 14 17 17—63

Three-point goals — Sigourney 5 (Hornback 2, Weber 2, Barthelman 1); Springville 5 (Matus 2, Nachazel 1, Stamp 1, Wilson 1). Rebounds — Sigourney 17 (Hammes 5, Stuhr 5, Weber 5); Springville 27 (Nachazel 7, Wilson 7). Fouled out — None.

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com