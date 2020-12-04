Size advantage helps CCA shine in girls' basketball season opener

TIFFIN — Due to online learning, Clear Creek Amana didn’t have its first practice until the middle of last week.

The Clippers obviously have caught on and caught up quickly.

Calia Clubb posted 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and Class 4A 14th-ranked CCA capitalized on a substantial size advantage to defeat 3A No. 14 Solon, 63-44, in a Wamac Conference cross-division girls’ basketball game Friday night at Clear Creek Amana High School.

“My coaches give me a rebound goal every game, and I really want to get that,” Clubb said. “Today, that goal was 18.”

Clubb is one of three returning starters from last year’s state-tournament team, the first in school history. The Clippers (1-0, 1-0 Wamac) figured to be at a disadvantage Friday, because they hadn’t played a game yet, and had to cram 10 practices into nine days.

They looked well-schooled and well-prepared. They knew where their advantage was, in the paint.

“We took advantage of our size and our length,” CCA Coach P.J. Sweeney said. “Solon has a lot of 5-6 and 5-8 kids, so we wanted to pound it inside.”

They did, on the way to a 15-2 lead after a quarter. After the Spartans (1-2, 1-1) brought more defenders into the lane, that opened up the arc, and the Clippers hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range in the second quarter.

CCA led 38-15 at intermission.

“We’re a different team from last year, but we don’t see that as a bad thing,” said Clubb, a junior who recently committed to play volleyball at Illinois State. “We push the inside pass whenever we can, and we can read each other well.”

Eight CCA players scored four points or more. Whitney Traetow (11 points) and Olivia Miller (10) joined Clubb in double figures.

Callie Levin, a freshman who already has picked up multiple Division-I offers, scored 20 of her 24 points in the second half to lead Solon.

The Spartans got as close as 16 points on three occasions in the fourth quarter.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA 63, SOLON 44

At Tiffin

SOLON (44): Kaia Holtkamp 2-10 0-0 4, MaKinley Levin 1-11 0-0 3, Callie Levin 10-20 1-3 24, Hilary Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, Ellyse Holubar 0-2 0-2 0, Ava Stebral 3=5 0-0 6, Claire LaDage 2-4 0-0 6, Jada Buffington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 2-7 44.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA (63): Whitney Traetow 4-6 2-3 11, Olivia Miller 4-5 0-0 10, Calia Clubb 5-6 4-6 14, Emily Sly 2-3 0-0 4, Morgan Etscheidt 2-6 3-6 7, Ava Locklear 1-6 2-2 4, Kaylin Rotzoll 2-6 1-3 7, Gabrielle Bedford 2-5 2-2 6, Bailey Olerich 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Tackaberry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 14-22 63.

Halftime: CCA 38, Solon 15. 3-point goals: Solon 6-32 (Holtkamp 0-7, M. Levin 1-7, C. Levin 3-9, Wilson 0-1, Holubar 0-1, Stebral 0-2, LaDage 2-4, Buffington 0-1), CCA 5-8 (Traetow 1-1, Miller 2-3, Rotzoll 2-4). Team fouls: Solon 20, CCA 11. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Solon 30 (Holubar 8), CCA 38 (Clubb 16). Assists: Solon 8 (C. Levin 5), CCA 13 (Clubb 5). Steals: Solon 10 (Holtkamp 3), CCA 6 (Clubb 3). Turnovers: Solon 10, CCA 14.

