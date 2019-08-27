Prep Basketball

Sidney McCrea picks Northern Illinois

Girls' basketball: Senior guard led Prairie to an 18-4 mark last season

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Sidney McCrea (2) tries to drive past Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Camryn Ray (4) during a game last season. McCrea has committed to Northern Illinois. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — One of the top remaining girls’ basketball seniors in the state is off the board.

Sidney McCrea, a senior all-stater at Cedar Rapids Prairie, announced on social media Monday night at she has committed to Northern Illinois University.

“Big thanks to my family and friends for supporting me all this time and to my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the best player I can be,” McCrea tweeted.

A 5-foot-10 point guard and a Class 5A second-team IPSWA all-state pick, McCrea led the Hawks (18-4) in scoring at 16.1 points per game last season, shooting 50.4 percent from the field, including 46.9 percent from long distance. She also posted 3.6 assists per contest as the Hawks reached the 5A regional finals.

McCrea is the second Prairie player from the Class of 2020 to commit to Division-I program. Mallory McDermott chose Western Illinois.

A member of the Mid-American Conference, NIU was 19-13 last season.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

