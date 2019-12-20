Second-quarter surge is the difference for Kennedy boys' basketball against Washington

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Kennedy Cougars manufactured a 13-0 second-quarter run, and that was pretty much the difference in a 75-58 non-conference boys’ basketball win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday at Kennedy High School.

Caleb Schlaak scored 25 points, and Kennedy improved to 3-1.

The first 12 minutes was a back-and-forth battle before Kennedy surged. Josh White ignited the pivotal run with a 3-pointer, Schlaak had a 3-pointer and a basket, then Paul Cory punctuated it with a dunk. A 27-26 deficit became a 39-27 advantage, and Kennedy led 46-34 after a 32-point second quarter.

The margin stayed between 11 and 19 points in the second half.

Braden Dolphin added 10 points for the Cougars.

Campbell Mitvalsky scored 18 points for Washington (2-3). Henry Campbell added 14.

The game did not count in the MVC standings. The rematch will — Jan. 17 at Washington.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 75, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 58

At C.R. Kennedy

C.R. WASHINGTON (58): Jaden Harris 3 0-1 7, Traijan Sain 0 2-2 2, Quincy Underwood 3 1-1 8, Campbell Mitvalsky 7 4-6 18, Henry Clymer 5 0-0 14, Zaren Ross-Carr 3 0-0 6, Jesse Sellers 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cain 1 0-0 3, Mason Ward 0 0-0 0, Cavan Riley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-10 58.

C.R. KENNEDY (75): Paul Cory 4 0-0 8, Braden Dolphin 3 3-4 10, Brandtley Koske 2 3-5 7, Cole Hrubes 2 0-0 6, Kenzie Reed 4 0-0 9, Makhi Harris 1 1-2 3, Josh White 2 0-0 6, Max White 0 1-2 1, Caleb Schlaak 9 6-8 25. Totals 27 14-21 75.

Halftime: Kennedy 46, Washington 34. 3-point goals: Washington 7 (Clymer 4, Cain, Harris, Underwood), Kennedy 7 (Dolphin, White 2, Hrubes 2, Schlaak, Reed). Team fouls: Washington 19, Kennedy 17. Fouled out: none.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com