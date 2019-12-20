Remembering Hayden Fry
 

From the memorable wins to the famous "Fryisms," The Gazette examines the life and career of an Iowa icon in this special section.

Keep Reading

Prep Basketball

Second-quarter surge is the difference for Kennedy boys' basketball against Washington

Caleb Schlaak tallies 25 points for the Cougars

Cedar Rapids Washington's Jaden Harris (20) and Cedar Rapids Washington's Zaren Ross-Carr (0) try to block a shot by Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak (23) in the second half of their boys' basketball game Friday at Kennedy. Schlaak scored 25 points in the Cougars' 75-58 win. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Washington's Jaden Harris (20) and Cedar Rapids Washington's Zaren Ross-Carr (0) try to block a shot by Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak (23) in the second half of their boys' basketball game Friday at Kennedy. Schlaak scored 25 points in the Cougars' 75-58 win. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Kennedy Cougars manufactured a 13-0 second-quarter run, and that was pretty much the difference in a 75-58 non-conference boys’ basketball win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday at Kennedy High School.

Caleb Schlaak scored 25 points, and Kennedy improved to 3-1.

The first 12 minutes was a back-and-forth battle before Kennedy surged. Josh White ignited the pivotal run with a 3-pointer, Schlaak had a 3-pointer and a basket, then Paul Cory punctuated it with a dunk. A 27-26 deficit became a 39-27 advantage, and Kennedy led 46-34 after a 32-point second quarter.

The margin stayed between 11 and 19 points in the second half.

Braden Dolphin added 10 points for the Cougars.

Campbell Mitvalsky scored 18 points for Washington (2-3). Henry Campbell added 14.

The game did not count in the MVC standings. The rematch will — Jan. 17 at Washington.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 75, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 58

At C.R. Kennedy

C.R. WASHINGTON (58): Jaden Harris 3 0-1 7, Traijan Sain 0 2-2 2, Quincy Underwood 3 1-1 8, Campbell Mitvalsky 7 4-6 18, Henry Clymer 5 0-0 14, Zaren Ross-Carr 3 0-0 6, Jesse Sellers 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cain 1 0-0 3, Mason Ward 0 0-0 0, Cavan Riley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-10 58.

C.R. KENNEDY (75): Paul Cory 4 0-0 8, Braden Dolphin 3 3-4 10, Brandtley Koske 2 3-5 7, Cole Hrubes 2 0-0 6, Kenzie Reed 4 0-0 9, Makhi Harris 1 1-2 3, Josh White 2 0-0 6, Max White 0 1-2 1, Caleb Schlaak 9 6-8 25. Totals 27 14-21 75.

Halftime: Kennedy 46, Washington 34. 3-point goals: Washington 7 (Clymer 4, Cain, Harris, Underwood), Kennedy 7 (Dolphin, White 2, Hrubes 2, Schlaak, Reed). Team fouls: Washington 19, Kennedy 17. Fouled out: none.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 20, 2019)

Resurgent Iowa City High boys' basketball gets clutch play by Byron Benton to knock off Liberty

Cedar Rapids Prairie boys' basketball still unbeaten after downing Jefferson

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school boys' basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa officer fired over 'improper search' gets his job back

Iowa presidential debate could be the smallest yet

Shive-Hattery picks up Indiana architecture design company

Mental health region says no to funding Linn, Johnson mental health centers - for now

Nonprofit donates hundreds of Nikes to Garfield Elementary students

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.