Prep Basketball

Schedule released for Rivalry Saturday 2019 in Cedar Rapids

Nov. 30 event at Coe will feature a 35-second shot clock

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Libby Arnold (left) and Aubrey Jones (center) defend against Marion's Riley Wright during last year's girls' state basketball tournament. Xavier will face defending Class 4A state champion North Scott at Rivalry Saturday, Nov. 30 at Kohawk Arena. (The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The schedule for the 16th edition of Rivalry Saturday has been released by director Scot Moenck.

The eight-game girls’ basketball event, scheduled for Nov. 30 at Kohawk Arena, will include a 35-shot clock on an experimental basis, as well as women’s collegiate rules for the bonus situation.

The schedule, with 2018-19 records:

9:15 a.m. — Maquoketa Valley (20-3) vs. Sumner Fredericksburg (17-6)

10:40 a.m. — Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Gilbert (16-6)

12:25 p.m. — MFL MarMac (20-2) vs. Waukon (19-4)

2 p.m. — Montezuma (22-3) vs. East Buchanan (15-7)

3:35 p.m. — West Hancock (25-2) vs. West Branch (15-5)

5:10 p.m. — Cedar Falls (19-2) vs. Johnston (22-3)

6:45 p.m. — North Linn (21-2) vs. Van Buren (21-3)

8:20 p.m. — North Scott (22-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-9)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

