Schedule released for Rivalry Saturday 2019 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — The schedule for the 16th edition of Rivalry Saturday has been released by director Scot Moenck.

The eight-game girls’ basketball event, scheduled for Nov. 30 at Kohawk Arena, will include a 35-shot clock on an experimental basis, as well as women’s collegiate rules for the bonus situation.

The schedule, with 2018-19 records:

9:15 a.m. — Maquoketa Valley (20-3) vs. Sumner Fredericksburg (17-6)

10:40 a.m. — Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Gilbert (16-6)

12:25 p.m. — MFL MarMac (20-2) vs. Waukon (19-4)

2 p.m. — Montezuma (22-3) vs. East Buchanan (15-7)

3:35 p.m. — West Hancock (25-2) vs. West Branch (15-5)

5:10 p.m. — Cedar Falls (19-2) vs. Johnston (22-3)

6:45 p.m. — North Linn (21-2) vs. Van Buren (21-3)

8:20 p.m. — North Scott (22-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-9)

