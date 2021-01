The schedule for a remade Rivalry Saturday has been released.

It’s a five-game event — Jan. 30 at Delhi — this year, down from the eight from the original schedule, which was originally set for Nov. 28 at Coe College.

The slate:

11 a.m. — Iowa City West vs. DeWitt Central

1 p.m. — North Linn vs. Denver

3 p.m. — Algona Garrigan vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier

5 p.m. — Des Moines Christian vs. Maquoketa Valley

7 p.m. — West Liberty vs. Solon

