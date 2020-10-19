Prep Basketball

Rivalry Saturday schedule is released for Nov. 28

Girls basketball: 8-game event features defending 2A state champion North Linn

West Branch's Sasha Koenig (4) pursues a loose ball with Osage's Libby Schwamman (30) at last year's girls state basketb
West Branch’s Sasha Koenig (4) pursues a loose ball with Osage’s Libby Schwamman (30) at last year’s girls state basketball tournament. The Bears face Grundy Center in the 2 p.m. game at Rivalry Saturday on Nov. 28 at Kohawk Arena. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The schedule is locked in. The field is loaded.

The 17th girls basketball edition of Rivalry Saturday is set for Nov. 28 at Kohawk Arena on the Coe College campus.

It’s an eight-game set again, starting at 9:15 a.m. with West Liberty and Solon.

The 16 teams combined for a 258-99 record last year. Seven of them advanced to the state tournament, including Class 2A champion North Linn and 1A runner-up Algona Garrigan.

The majority will be ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason list. That includes 3:35 p.m. opponents Maquoketa Valley and Des Moines Christian, ranked No. 1 in 2A and 3A, respectively, in The Gazette’s early rankings posted in March.

Last year’s event contained two rules amendments, using a 35-second shot clock and resetting team fouls on a quarterly basis (five fouls for a quarter started the bonus, with two free throws). Director Scot Moenck, also the coach at Maquoketa Valley, has applied for the same amendments again for the 2020 event, but the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has not yet ruled.

The schedule:

* 9:15 a.m. — West Liberty (19-5) vs. Solon (9-13)

* 10:50 a.m. — Center Point-Urbana (22-3) vs. Benton Community (13-9)

* 12:25 p.m. — Gilbert (19-4) vs. DeWitt Central (18-4)

* 2 p.m. — West Branch (21-4) vs. Grundy Center (16-8)

* 3:35 p.m. — Des Moines Christian (22-3) vs. Maquoketa Valley (17-5)

* 5:10 p.m. — North Linn (25-2) vs. Denver (17-9)

* 6:45 p.m. — Algona Garrigan (25-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8)

* 8:20 p.m. — Marion (21-2) vs. Iowa City West (14-10)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

Jeff Linder

