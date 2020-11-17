Rivalry Saturday is postponed

Because of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Rivalry Saturday has been postponed from its original date of Nov. 28.

In an email to the 16 participating girls’ basketball teams, event director Scot Moenck said, “This was a very tough decision to make, but I confidently feel it was the right one.

“Because of COVID, some schools would not be able to play next Saturday due to them either currently being on-line learning or are potentially going to on-line learning next week. Also, some teams wouldn’t have players or coaches due to being in quarantine.

“Most importantly, with where our positivity rate is as a state and especially in our area right now, the safest decision to make is to postpone the event and not put players, coaches, fans, officials and all of the workers in harm’s way.”

Moenck said that he is looking at a reschedule date of Jan. 30, 2021, at a site to be determined.

“We felt getting through Thanksgiving and Christmas would potentially give us the best opportunity to host the event,” he said.

The matchups, with last year’s records:

* Algona Garrigan (25-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8)

* Center Point-Urbana (22-3) vs. Benton Community (13-9)

* Des Moines Christian (22-3) vs. Maquoketa Valley (17-5)

* Gilbert (19-4) vs. DeWitt Central (18-4)

* Marion (21-2) vs. Iowa City West (14-10)

* North Linn (25-2) vs. Denver (17-9)

* West Branch (21-4) vs. Grundy Center (16-8)

* West Liberty (19-5) vs. Solon (9-13)

