Rivalry Saturday 2020: Here are the matchups for girls' basketball event in Cedar Rapids

The 17th edition of Rivalry Saturday is full.

Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community have agreed to a two-year deal in the girls’ basketball showcase. The 2020 version will be Nov. 28, at Kohawk Arena.

Benton will give up its home date in the 2020-21 season; CPU will do likewise in 2021-22.

Wednesday’s news means that Rivalry Saturday will be an eight-game slate for the sixth straight year.

Center Point-Urbana was 22-3 last year and reached the Class 4A state semifinals. The Stormin’ Pointers were 2019 3A state champions and return first-team all-stater Ryley Goebel for her junior year.

Benton (13-9) is a team on the rise behind guard Jenna Twedt, who will be a sophomore.

The 16 teams in the 2020 field had a combined record of 293-111 last year. Seven of them reached the state tournament, led by 2A champion North Linn (25-2). The Lynx will face Denver (17-9).

Denver and Des Moines Christian are two of four Rivalry Saturday newcomers, along with West Liberty (19-5) and Grundy Center (16-8).

Des Moines Christian (22-3) is slated to face Maquoketa Valley (17-5) in a battle of potential preseason No. 1 squads — DMC in 3A, Maquoketa Valley in 2A.

West Liberty is coming off its first winning season since 1991. The Comets will face Solon (9-13). Grundy Center will meet West Branch (21-4).

Also, Marion (21-2) meets Iowa City West (14-10), Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8) tangles with 1A state runner-up Algona Garrigan (25-2) and DeWitt Central (18-4) faces Gilbert (19-4).

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s event contained two rules amendments, using a 35-second shot clock and resetting team fouls on a quarterly basis (five fouls for a quarter started the bonus, with two free throws). Moenck has applied for the same amendments again for the 2020 event, but the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has not yet ruled.

Rivalry Saturday XVII

Nov. 28, 2020, at Coe College (Kohawk Arena)

Times TBA

(Records are 2019-20, rankings are 2020-21 Gazette preseason)

• Algona Garrigan (25-2, 1A No. 2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8)

• Center Point-Urbana (22-3, 3A No. 3) vs. Benton Community (13-9)

• Des Moines Christian (22-3, 3A No. 1) vs. Maquoketa Valley (17-5, 2A No. 1)

• Gilbert (19-4, 4A No. 3) vs. DeWitt Central (18-4, 4A No. 4)

• Marion (21-2, 4A No. 7) vs. Iowa City West (14-10, 5A No. 6)

• North Linn (25-2, 2A No. 7) vs. Denver (17-9, 2A No. 3)

• West Branch (21-4, 2A No. 2) vs. Grundy Center (16-8)

• West Liberty (19-5, 3A No. 4) vs. Solon (9-13)

