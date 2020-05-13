Prep Basketball

Rivalry Saturday 2020: Here are the matchups for girls' basketball event in Cedar Rapids

CPU, Benton agree to meet in 2020, 2021

Center Point-Urbana's Ryley Goebel (25) guards North Scott's Presley Case (2) during their Class 4A semifinal at the gir
Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel (25) guards North Scott’s Presley Case (2) during their Class 4A semifinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament in March. Goebel returns for the Stormin’ Pointers, who will face Benton Community at Rivalry Saturday in 2020 and 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The 17th edition of Rivalry Saturday is full.

Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community have agreed to a two-year deal in the girls’ basketball showcase. The 2020 version will be Nov. 28, at Kohawk Arena.

Benton will give up its home date in the 2020-21 season; CPU will do likewise in 2021-22.

Wednesday’s news means that Rivalry Saturday will be an eight-game slate for the sixth straight year.

Center Point-Urbana was 22-3 last year and reached the Class 4A state semifinals. The Stormin’ Pointers were 2019 3A state champions and return first-team all-stater Ryley Goebel for her junior year.

Benton (13-9) is a team on the rise behind guard Jenna Twedt, who will be a sophomore.

The 16 teams in the 2020 field had a combined record of 293-111 last year. Seven of them reached the state tournament, led by 2A champion North Linn (25-2). The Lynx will face Denver (17-9).

Denver and Des Moines Christian are two of four Rivalry Saturday newcomers, along with West Liberty (19-5) and Grundy Center (16-8).

Des Moines Christian (22-3) is slated to face Maquoketa Valley (17-5) in a battle of potential preseason No. 1 squads — DMC in 3A, Maquoketa Valley in 2A.

West Liberty is coming off its first winning season since 1991. The Comets will face Solon (9-13). Grundy Center will meet West Branch (21-4).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Marion (21-2) meets Iowa City West (14-10), Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8) tangles with 1A state runner-up Algona Garrigan (25-2) and DeWitt Central (18-4) faces Gilbert (19-4).

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s event contained two rules amendments, using a 35-second shot clock and resetting team fouls on a quarterly basis (five fouls for a quarter started the bonus, with two free throws). Moenck has applied for the same amendments again for the 2020 event, but the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has not yet ruled.

Rivalry Saturday XVII

Nov. 28, 2020, at Coe College (Kohawk Arena)

Times TBA

(Records are 2019-20, rankings are 2020-21 Gazette preseason)

• Algona Garrigan (25-2, 1A No. 2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8)

• Center Point-Urbana (22-3, 3A No. 3) vs. Benton Community (13-9)

• Des Moines Christian (22-3, 3A No. 1) vs. Maquoketa Valley (17-5, 2A No. 1)

• Gilbert (19-4, 4A No. 3) vs. DeWitt Central (18-4, 4A No. 4)

• Marion (21-2, 4A No. 7) vs. Iowa City West (14-10, 5A No. 6)

• North Linn (25-2, 2A No. 7) vs. Denver (17-9, 2A No. 3)

• West Branch (21-4, 2A No. 2) vs. Grundy Center (16-8)

• West Liberty (19-5, 3A No. 4) vs. Solon (9-13)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Audrey Koch of Iowa City West commits to play basketball at Providence

Girls' basketball: Rivalry Saturday 2020 field nears completion

West Delaware names newbie Drake Schuring boys' basketball coach

Bowen Born itching to start basketball career at UNI

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds allows hair salons, gyms and restaurants to reopen with caveats

Some Test Iowa results 'inconclusive,' Linn County officials say

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 13:

Motorist receives 'life-threatening injuries' after multiple-vehicle crash near Collins Road and Council Street

University of Iowa experts urge community use of face shields

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.