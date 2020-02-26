Prairie's Mallory McDermott headlines all-Metro team

Prep Basketball

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mallory McDermott (10) battles Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Olivia Herring for a rebound Jan. 31. McDermott is the all-Metro girls’ basketball player of the year. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Mallory McDermott has been named the 2019-20 all-Metro girls’ basketball player of the year.

A senior from Cedar Rapids Prairie, McDermott averaged 22.2 points per game this season to lead the Hawks to a 20-3 record and a Class 5A berth in the state tournament next week. She has signed with Western Illinois University.

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Tom Lilly is the all-Metro coach of the year.

A list of honor teams selected so far:

ALL-METRO

First Team (*Unanimous)

*Caitlynn Daniels, sr., C.R. Xavier; *Mallory McDermott, sr., C.R. Prairie; *Sidney McCrea, sr., C.R. Prairie; *Kayba Laube, sr., Marion; *Hannah Stuelke, soph., C.R. Washington; Sadie Powell, sr., C.R. Kennedy; Riley Wright, jr., Marion.

Player of the year — McDermott.

Coach of the year — Tom Lilly, C.R. Xavier.

Second Team

Sophia Barrett, jr., C.R. Kennedy; Alexis Beier, soph., Linn-Mar; Ella Van Weelden, jr., Marion; Sadie Struchen, soph., Marion; Kamryn Grissel, soph., C.R. Prairie; Aree Beckmann, soph., C.R. Xavier; Kalyn Wise, jr., C.R. Jefferson.

Honorable Mention

Jo Hartke, sr., Marion; Ella Bockenstedt, fr., Marion; Carly Printy, sr., Linn-Mar; Kaitlyn Brunson, jr., Linn-Mar; Libby Arnold, sr., C.R. Xavier; Aubrey Jones, sr., C.R. Xavier; Jenna Griffith, sr., C.R. Jefferson; Aubrey Luvan, fr., C.R. Jefferson; Camryn Ray, sr., C.R. Kennedy; Tori Knight, soph., C.R. Kennedy; Markea Jackson, sr., C.R. Washington; Marek McBride, sr., C.R. Washington; Jenna Leggat, sr., C.R. Prairie; Hailey Cooper, jr., C.R. Prairie.

RIVER VALLEY

Elite Team (*unanimous)

*Nicole McDermott, sr., Cascade; *Skylar Dolphin, sr., Cascade; *Sasha Koenig, jr., West Branch; *Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello; Lindsey Banowetz, sr., Bellevue; Abby Welter, sr., Cascade; Gabrielle Steiner, sr., Monticello; Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty; Sam Greving, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton.

North Division Team

Claire Abbott, sr., Northeast; Emma Fowler, r., Northeast; Jenna Syring, jr., North Cedar; Maggie McQuillen, sr., Anamosa; Maddie Schmidt, jr., Bellevue; Teresa Paulsen, jr., Bellevue; Tori McDonald, jr., Monticello; Karli Recker, jr., Monticello; Ally Hoffman, soph., Cascade; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche.

Co-coaches of the year — Mike Sconsa, Cascade, and Donnie Kremer, Monticello.

South Division Team

Finley Hall, fr., West Liberty; Annie Gahan, jr., Iowa City Regina; Maddie Nonnenmann, soph., Mid-Prairie; Taylor Thein, sr., West Branch; Kaiya Luneckas, sr., West Branch; Rylan Druecker, jr., West Branch; Sailor Hall, soph., West Liberty; Kylie Kay, sr., Durant; Ally Happ, soph., Durant; Rachel Bierman, jr., Tipton.

Coach of the Year — Jarod Tylee, West Branch.

